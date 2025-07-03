Damien Hardwick slams the AFL for its crackdown on umpire contact

Damien Hardwick speaks to his players during the match between Gold Coast and Fremantle at People First Stadium in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast coach Damien Hardwick is fuming at the AFL's crackdown on careless umpire contact, saying "look out" if Matt Rowell is suspended for another indiscretion.

At his weekly press conference on Thursday morning, Hardwick went on a self-proclaimed "rant" about the mid-season change, saying the League's governing body had other options to consider before wielding the big stick.

Under the new rules, players who are cited for careless umpire contact four or more times in a two-year period will likely be sent directly to the Tribunal and possibly face a suspension.

Rowell (four times), St Kilda's Jack Macrae (four) and Carlton's Adam Cerra (three) are among the big-name players now facing suspension if they transgress again this season.

Matt Rowell ahead of Gold Coast's clash with Brisbane in round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Hardwick said the in-season change was "frustrating".

"If it leads to a suspension, look out from our point of view," the three-time premiership coach said.

"I know we're the Gold Coast Suns, and don't get me wrong, Matt Rowell is a superstar, but if this was spoken about with Nick Daicos, Collingwood would tear the place down.

"Let's sit there and understand what we're talking about here.

"We can make changes about umpire adjudication, but we've been calling out for change to the Tribunal for a period of time. Why can we, with the swipe of a pen, change one and not the other?"

With many of the 63 instances of umpire contact in 2025 coming at the centre bounce, Hardwick had a suggestion for the back half of the season.

"What can you tell me about the centre bounce of the ball? It goes anywhere, so it's really really hard for the players ... if the ball bounces sideways, they're going to move," he said.

"Have the AFL spoken to the AFL Commission and asked, 'can we, for the remainder of the year, take away the centre bounce and throw it up and see if there's any significant change in the data?'.

"Some of those ones against Rowelly, what he's getting fined for, are quite laughable, to be perfectly honest."

Hardwick said Rowell, who will play his 100th game against Essendon on Saturday, would continue to play in his usual fashion and make no adjustment to his starting position in the middle of the ground.

"We understand the health and safety of the umpires is important, but I think we can look at speaking to the Commission about getting rid of the bounce and throwing it up."