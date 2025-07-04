Since free agency was introduced in 2012, some clubs have been left shortchanged by the formula. But not all

Josh Battle during Hawthorn's match against Richmond in R8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE FREE agency compensation formula is shrouded in mystery, but every now and then both clubs have been handsomely rewarded.

Last October, Josh Battle exercised his free agency rights by moving to Hawthorn on a six-year contract. St Kilda was desperate to keep the defender but ended up with band one compensation.

That pick was No.8 – straight after the Saints' first pick at No.7 – which shuffled back to No.10 on draft night after Brisbane selected Levi Ashcroft as a father-son pick and Gold Coast matched St Kilda's bid on Academy graduate Leo Lombard at No.9.

Alix Tauru joined the Saints in November, two picks after Tobie Travaglia, but last Sunday at Optus Stadium, the 18-year-old from Warragul took flight in just his second game in the AFL.

After arriving at RSEA Park with stress fractures in his back, before serving a four-game suspension in the VFL, Tauru made his debut against Collingwood in round 15, but in round 16, the 'Flying Viking' dazzled against Fremantle by equalling St Kilda's record of 14 spoils in a game.

This Saturday night, Battle will face the side he played 123 games for, playing at the opposite end of the ground to Tauru. Battle has slotted in seamlessly down back, helping keep Hawthorn on track for another September run, while St Kilda is four games outside the eight.

Since the AFL introduced free agency in 2012, many clubs have been left shortchanged due to the formula.

But not all.

In 2014, Melbourne used the compensation pick it received when James Frawley moved to Hawthorn to draft future premiership hero Angus Brayshaw at pick No.3.

Angus Brayshaw after joining Melbourne in the 2014 AFL Draft on November 27, 2014. Picture: AFL Photos

Two years later, Richmond turned Tyrone Vickey into Shai Bolton with pick No.29, and he played in two flags during the Damien Hardwick dynasty.

When Tom Rockliff left Brisbane at the end of 2017 to finish his career at Port Adelaide, the Lions used the pick to recruit Brandon Starcevich at No.18, a handful of years before the West Australian became a premiership player.

Gold Coast used the compensation it netted when Tom Lynch chose to move to Richmond on Izak Rankine in 2018.

Since then, clubs haven't landed too many direct hits from free agency compensation.

Archie Perkins after being drafted by Essendon on December 10, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon used pick No.9 on Archie Perkins after Joe Daniher moved to Brisbane in 2020. Greater Western Sydney collected pick No.12 and used it on Tanner Bruhn when Zac Williams chose to move to Carlton in the same window, before Adelaide selected Sam Berry at pick No.28 after Brad Crouch joined St Kilda that year.

Corey Warner joined his brother Chad in Sydney at the end of 2021 after the Swans received an end-of-second-round selection following the departure of George Hewett to Carlton.

It is far too soon to judge what happened in 2023. North Melbourne used pick No.4 on Zane Duursma after Ben McKay headed to Essendon, while St Kilda selected Lance Collard at the end of the first round after Jade Gresham also moved to the Bombers.

Zane Duursma with Michael Firrito after being selected by North Melbourne at No.4 in the 2023 AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

Last year, GWS selected Harrison Oliver at No.19 and Cody Angove at No.24 after Harry Perryman moved to Collingwood and Isaac Cumming headed to Adelaide.

If Oscar Allen departs West Coast, as expected this October, all eyes will be on the compensation.

The formula is based on the departing player's average guaranteed contract value and age. Players are ranked in bands, with the top five per cent warranting first-round compensation. Draft picks are allocated based on net total points for free agents lost.

Sometimes it doesn't feel fair, like when Hawthorn received pick No.19 for losing Lance Franklin in the same window Melbourne landed No.3 for Frawley. But both collected first-round compensation. The Hawks won the flag, the Demons finished 17th.

But Battle out, Tauru feels fair.