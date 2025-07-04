THE FINN Callaghan masterclass at Optus Stadium started with a smother and finished with a career-best 37 disposals, with the Greater Western Sydney jet spearheading a powerful 59-point win on Friday night.
The Giants emerged from their bye fresh and ready to run, blitzing the Eagles early and building their lead through the first three quarters to win 16.15 (111) to 8.4 (52) and move into the top eight with a valuable percentage boost.
EAGLES v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats
Callaghan was the star of the show, powering away from his opponents all night and using the ball with precision in a performance that highlighted why the smooth-moving midfielder is fast becoming one of the game's most damaging players.
He was involved from the outset, smothering Harley Reid's kick out of the opening centre bounce and setting up a goal for his own team. By the final siren he had nine score involvements, eight inside 50s, six clearances and 854m gained.
His highlight came late in the second quarter when he was set into space in the centre square, turning on the jets and taking a bounce before smoothly kicking a running goal from 50m on his lethal left boot.
The 22-year-old had no shortage of support in a performance that typified the Orange Tsunami's preferred style, winning the ball in the back half and then running and spreading in waves.
Midfielder Tom Green (35 and nine clearances) was excellent in an entertaining battle with Harley Reid, while Josh Kelly (27 and two goals) and Xavier O'Halloran (27 and two) cashed in with big games.
The midfield won the clearance battle 40-31, giving the Giants a 68-47 advantage with inside 50s, but it was their ability to burst from the back half and outwork their opponents that shone through.
It was a disappointing night for the Eagles, who had performed so well early against Collingwood last week but found themselves exposed early on Friday night after a six-day break.
Defender Reuben Ginbey continued an excellent season, getting the better of taller opponent Aaron Cadman, while Reid worked hard for his 24 disposals and seven clearances. Ruck Matt Flynn was impressive in the air around the ground.
The alarm bells were ringing early for West Coast, with Callaghan's smother at the opening centre bounce creating a goal for Darcy Jones just 15 seconds into the game after a rapid chain of handballs.
It was the first of four straight goals in a 15-minute burst as the Giants raced to a 26-point lead before the Eagles had scored, with Jamie Cripps finally getting the home team off the marks with a classy snap from the pocket.
The Giants looked energised after their bye and were able to work hard back into defence and then explode on the spread when they won the ball back as Callaghan, O'Halloran and Kelly sliced through the midfield.
The Eagles worked hard through the middle stages and competed at ground level, but their last kick inside 50 was an issue and they entered the main break with just one mark inside 50 and trailing by 35 points.
The Giants put the game to bed in the third term, kicking five of six goals to se out the quarter with a 55-point lead, with Kelly's two goals for the quarter reward for the tireless running he had produced alongside Callaghan all night.
Reid vs the Green(e)s
Harley Reid played a combative game on Friday night and he found willing opponents in Tom Green and Toby Greene, getting involved in skirmishes with both. He drew Greene's attention in the first quarter after slinging Ryan Angwin to ground in a tackle, with Greene following up with a high fend off when the opportunity presented at the next contest. Green was ever present as an opponent at stoppages, with both swinging arms at different stages in an entertaining duel. Harley for his troubles finished with 24 disposals, seven clearances and seven tackles, continuing a workmanlike block of form that has seen competing hard through the midfield.
Kid with the lid
Giants' speedster Darcy Jones was back in his home state and had his own fan club in the forward pocket, with a group of helmeted GWS fans making their love known for the 'kid with the lid'. Jones didn't let them down, producing an excellent performance and finishing with two goals, six inside 50s and 17 disposals. His work-rate to push into the back half and then bolt forward was outstanding, sprinting more than 100m in the third quarter to present for a handball receive in the goalsquare. The 21-year-old had chances to convert for a bigger night but didn't take them, finishing with 2.2.
WEST COAST 1.0 3.1 5.2 8.4 (52)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 5.3 8.6 13.9 16.15 (111)
GOALS
West Coast: Shanahan 2, Baker, Cripps, Graham, Hutchinson, Ryan, B.Williams
Greater Western Sydney: Greene 3, Cadman 2, Jones 2, Kelly 2, Bedford, Brown, Callaghan, O'Halloran, Riccardi, Stringer
BEST
West Coast: Ginbey, Flynn, Shanahan, Duggan, McCarthy, Reid
Greater Western Sydney: Callaghan, Kelly, Greene, Green, O'Halloran, Jones, Angwin
INJURIES
West Coast: Nil
Greater Western Sydney: Jack Buckley (ankle)
SUBSTITUTES
West Coast: Malakai Champion (replaced Jack Williams at half time)
Greater Western Sydney: Harvey Thomas (replaced Jack Buckley in the third quarter)
Crowd: 38,152 at Optus Stadium