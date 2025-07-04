FRIDAY night. The MCG. Against its greatest rival.
It was a chance for Carlton to prove it was up for the fight, but instead it was Collingwood that dug the boot in.
BLUES v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats
The 17.13 (115) to 8.11 (59) scoreline was established across nine different goalkickers from the Pies, while the Blues' most dangerous player – Zac Williams – was substituted out of the game at three-quarter time with a shin injury.
Under the pump and with a coach under pressure, the Blues handed fans some hope in the opening quarter, down by just one straight kick at the first break. But things fell apart, and fell apart quickly, ultimately allowing Collingwood to cruise toward an eighth straight win.
There was a distinct lack of chemistry at each end for Carlton. In defence, it was contesting one another for the intercept, without a Pie in sight, and up forward balls were being sent to the advantage of the well-drilled Collingwood defence.
In contrast, the Pies' backline waxed and waned as a unit, supporting each other to win the footy, and hit up leads in the forward line with pinpoint kicks.
Isaac Quaynor (three contested marks, six intercept possessions) and Darcy Moore (three contested marks, 10 intercept possessions) worked beautifully together behind the play, and they were so comfortable that Jeremy Howe was subbed out with more than a quarter left in the match.
Collingwood played proactive footy. Its repeat efforts and willingness to spread quickly caught the Blues out time and time again. The contested possession metric, which the Pies won 135-117, proved that hardness and workrate. And this was evident not only in the fight to win the ball, but in the elite closing pressure it applied.
Unsurprisingly, it was the likes of Nick Daicos (36 disposals, seven clearances) and Josh Daicos (27 disposals, 555 metres gained) who got the ball moving in an attacking manner.
The pressure game was especially effective given Carlton's want to move the ball around by hand, whereas the Pies were determined to move the ball by foot – to great effect.
There was a real desire from the Pies to play a front-half game, bringing the pressure inside 50, and setting up well 80m from goal. With 13 tackles inside 50 from 60 entries, it repeatedly challenged the Carlton defence.
Mitch McGovern's night battling Jamie Elliott was emblematic of this concern. The Pies' midfielders were drawing Elliott to the ball with neat kicks going forward, while McGovern was repeatedly caught on his heels trailing. With four goals for the match, Elliott took his season tally to 41, the most he has ever kicked in a single season with seven home and away rounds still to play.
The second half Blues
Second halves have been a problem all season for Carlton, and on Friday evening that was under a harsh spotlight. A competitive opening quarter whereby the Blues trailed by just one goal fell away, and did so significantly. In the second half Carlton was outscored by 32 points, as it was powerless in the face of Collingwood's attacking momentum. At the source, the Blues couldn't maintain possession, in the air, it was the Pies winning out, and on the deck, Collingwood's speed and early decision making had it in the box seat to win the footy.
Making a meal of it
Things looked worrying for Carlton just seven minutes into the game. A flying shot on goal from the Pies seemed an easy kill for both Jacob Weitering and Harry O'Farrell who were sitting in the defensive goalsquare. But both ran at the footy, Weitering shaping to spoil, and O'Farrell wanting to take a chest mark, and in the mix of it all, the ball evaded both defenders and bounced through the big sticks. Upon review, Blues fans breathed a sigh of relief as the slow motion replay showed the ball grazed the bicep of O'Farrell on the way through. But ultimately, it was a concerning suggestion of the state of Carlton's defensive organisation and communication.
The rivalry continues
It's not the last time that Carlton and Collingwood will go head-to-head this year. The clubs will face off to open the NAB AFLW season kicking off on Friday, August 14. Launching the 10th season of the League, the Blues and the Pies give a nod to the very first AFLW match played back in 2017. Back then it was Jasmine Garner kicking the first goal in the competition's history, Darcy Vescio kicking four, and Lauren Arnell leading the Blues out. This time around it will be No.1 draft pick Ash Centra donning the black and white, and father-daughter selection Sophie McKay in the navy blue.
CARLTON 3.3 4.5 6.9 8.11 (59)
COLLINGWOOD 4.3 8.5 16.9 17.13 (115)
GOALS
Carlton: Williams 3, Motlop 2, Moir, McGovern, Fantasia
Collingwood: McStay 4, Elliott 4, Mihocek 2, Membrey 2, Sullivan, Long, Hoskin-Elliott, N.Daicos, Crisp
BEST
Carlton: De Koning, Cripps, Weitering, Cerra, Williams
Collingwood: Cameron, N.Daicos, Pendlebury, J.Daicos, Quaynor, Moore
INJURIES
Carlton: Williams (shin)
Collingwood: Nil
SUBSTITUTES
Carlton: Flynn Young (replaced Zac Williams at three-quarter time)
Collingwood: Wil Parker (replaced Jeremy Howe in the third quarter)
Crowd: 75,827 at the MCG