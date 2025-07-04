Lachie Sullivan celebrates a goal during Collingwood's clash against Carlton in round 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FRIDAY night. The MCG. Against its greatest rival.

It was a chance for Carlton to prove it was up for the fight, but instead it was Collingwood that dug the boot in.

The 17.13 (115) to 8.11 (59) scoreline was established across nine different goalkickers from the Pies, while the Blues' most dangerous player – Zac Williams – was substituted out of the game at three-quarter time with a shin injury.

Under the pump and with a coach under pressure, the Blues handed fans some hope in the opening quarter, down by just one straight kick at the first break. But things fell apart, and fell apart quickly, ultimately allowing Collingwood to cruise toward an eighth straight win.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 02:07 Daicos in Brownlow form with blistering outing Nick Daicos leaves his mark yet again with a complete performance featuring 36 touches, a pair of contested marks and a sizzling goal

08:08 Highlights: Carlton v Collingwood The Blues and Magpies clash in round 17 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:45 Long shot: Pies’ party gets louder Ned Long is the latest to pile on the pain in the third quarter with a cracking goal against the hapless Blues

00:55 From smother to stunner: ‘G erupts after wild goal Carlton is left stunned as Ashton Moir’s set shot is smothered by Brayden Maynard before flying down the other end for a lightning-fast major to Dan McStay

01:00 ‘Guess who?’: Elliott everywhere as Pies explode Jamie Elliott runs rings around the Blues with a flurry of marks and a pair of majors in a dominant third term

00:43 Another Daicos dazzler earns Dad’s love Nick Daicos drills an absolute beauty on the burst from outside 50, with Peter Daicos seen celebrating his son’s work

00:42 ‘That might inspire Carlton’: Zac hits back Zac Williams breathes life into the Blues with two priceless first-term goals to help steady the ship early

00:38 Magpie magic as Elliott nets soccer special Jamie Elliott shows his class with a clever finish off the deck as Collingwood grabs the early momentum

There was a distinct lack of chemistry at each end for Carlton. In defence, it was contesting one another for the intercept, without a Pie in sight, and up forward balls were being sent to the advantage of the well-drilled Collingwood defence.

In contrast, the Pies' backline waxed and waned as a unit, supporting each other to win the footy, and hit up leads in the forward line with pinpoint kicks.

Isaac Quaynor (three contested marks, six intercept possessions) and Darcy Moore (three contested marks, 10 intercept possessions) worked beautifully together behind the play, and they were so comfortable that Jeremy Howe was subbed out with more than a quarter left in the match.

Collingwood played proactive footy. Its repeat efforts and willingness to spread quickly caught the Blues out time and time again. The contested possession metric, which the Pies won 135-117, proved that hardness and workrate. And this was evident not only in the fight to win the ball, but in the elite closing pressure it applied.

Unsurprisingly, it was the likes of Nick Daicos (36 disposals, seven clearances) and Josh Daicos (27 disposals, 555 metres gained) who got the ball moving in an attacking manner.

The pressure game was especially effective given Carlton's want to move the ball around by hand, whereas the Pies were determined to move the ball by foot – to great effect.

There was a real desire from the Pies to play a front-half game, bringing the pressure inside 50, and setting up well 80m from goal. With 13 tackles inside 50 from 60 entries, it repeatedly challenged the Carlton defence.

Mitch McGovern's night battling Jamie Elliott was emblematic of this concern. The Pies' midfielders were drawing Elliott to the ball with neat kicks going forward, while McGovern was repeatedly caught on his heels trailing. With four goals for the match, Elliott took his season tally to 41, the most he has ever kicked in a single season with seven home and away rounds still to play.

The second half Blues

Second halves have been a problem all season for Carlton, and on Friday evening that was under a harsh spotlight. A competitive opening quarter whereby the Blues trailed by just one goal fell away, and did so significantly. In the second half Carlton was outscored by 32 points, as it was powerless in the face of Collingwood's attacking momentum. At the source, the Blues couldn't maintain possession, in the air, it was the Pies winning out, and on the deck, Collingwood's speed and early decision making had it in the box seat to win the footy.

Making a meal of it

Things looked worrying for Carlton just seven minutes into the game. A flying shot on goal from the Pies seemed an easy kill for both Jacob Weitering and Harry O'Farrell who were sitting in the defensive goalsquare. But both ran at the footy, Weitering shaping to spoil, and O'Farrell wanting to take a chest mark, and in the mix of it all, the ball evaded both defenders and bounced through the big sticks. Upon review, Blues fans breathed a sigh of relief as the slow motion replay showed the ball grazed the bicep of O'Farrell on the way through. But ultimately, it was a concerning suggestion of the state of Carlton's defensive organisation and communication.

The rivalry continues

It's not the last time that Carlton and Collingwood will go head-to-head this year. The clubs will face off to open the NAB AFLW season kicking off on Friday, August 14. Launching the 10th season of the League, the Blues and the Pies give a nod to the very first AFLW match played back in 2017. Back then it was Jasmine Garner kicking the first goal in the competition's history, Darcy Vescio kicking four, and Lauren Arnell leading the Blues out. This time around it will be No.1 draft pick Ash Centra donning the black and white, and father-daughter selection Sophie McKay in the navy blue.

CARLTON 3.3 4.5 6.9 8.11 (59)

COLLINGWOOD 4.3 8.5 16.9 17.13 (115)

GOALS

Carlton: Williams 3, Motlop 2, Moir, McGovern, Fantasia

Collingwood: McStay 4, Elliott 4, Mihocek 2, Membrey 2, Sullivan, Long, Hoskin-Elliott, N.Daicos, Crisp

BEST

Carlton: De Koning, Cripps, Weitering, Cerra, Williams

Collingwood: Cameron, N.Daicos, Pendlebury, J.Daicos, Quaynor, Moore

INJURIES

Carlton: Williams (shin)

Collingwood: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Carlton: Flynn Young (replaced Zac Williams at three-quarter time)

Collingwood: Wil Parker (replaced Jeremy Howe in the third quarter)

Crowd: 75,827 at the MCG