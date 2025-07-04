A stellar career on and off the field has plenty of doors opening for Michael Walters

Michael Walters during the round 19 match between Fremantle and Melbourne at Optus Stadium, July 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

MICHAEL Walters' story of redemption, resilience and hard work has left the retired Fremantle champion with the footy world at his fingertips as he ends a 17-year career with an array of options for what is next.

Walters famously faced the decision between getting a job or getting himself fit when he was banished from the Dockers by then coach Ross Lyon and the playing group in 2012 for not meeting standards.

His ability to fight his way back into favour at AFL level formed the foundations for a 239-game career that saw him lead the Dockers' goalkicking five times. It also shaped the 34-year-old into a role model and a leader who will have options aplenty when he turns his attention to what is next.

A 2019 All Australian and a member of the Dockers' only Grand Final team in 2013, Walters has long been viewed by AFL clubs as a potential coach, with Lyon once declaring he had what it took to be a senior coach with his football brain, leadership traits and turnaround story.

His ability to mentor young Indigenous players and members of the Dockers' Next Generation Academy also makes him an ideal fit in a football department role such as player development manager.

Broadcasters Fox Footy and Channel Seven are interested in Walters, whose sharp analysis and polished style has been on show already this year when he featured on a Channel Seven game day broadcast from Perth.

Fremantle would also be keen to speak with one of its greats about what future role he could play at the club, while decision-makers at the AFL have long had a soft spot for the man who captained the Indigenous All-Stars team in February.

"I'm not sure, it's pretty raw at the moment," Walters said on Thursday when asked what was next.

"I'm going to take some time off. Hopefully I don't lose my six pack. It's a serious question, but at the same time I just want to sit back and just enjoy my time off.

"I'll still support, still be around the club, whether they like it or not. I'll take some time, relax and gather my thoughts."

Michael Walters celebrates with teammates after the round 17 match between Fremantle and Richmond at Optus Stadium, July 6, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Drafted with pick No.53 at the end of 2008, Walters played 11 games across his first three seasons and reflected on Thursday about the "crossroads " he hit in 2012 when he returned for preseason out of shape.

"It was a turning point in my life. Things happen throughout footy careers, and one of the things I had to learn was discipline," Walters said.

"That was a tough time in my life, not just for me but for my family as well, but it's something I wouldn't change.

"I had a lot of support from my family, and it takes some serious guts from a senior coach in Ross Lyon to do that, not knowing whether I'd ever be back playing AFL footy again."

Ross Lyon addresses during the Round 16 match between Melbourne and Fremantle at Etihad Stadium, July 14, 2012. Picture: AFL Media

Walters spoke to now wife Marnie, who gave him an ultimatum to either quit football and get a job or "hurry up and get fit".

"I chose the easy option, which is get fit and come back and play," Walters said.

"I don't want to be that guy sitting around the table years down the track [asking] 'what if?' I wanted to make sure I didn't leave a stone unturned and I got back to play AFL footy."

Walters said he is at peace now with his career finishing, with his retirement announced quickly on Thursday after he had come to the decision.

The Freo Life Member had worked tirelessly this season to get back from a knee injury but knew he could no longer play a role in 2025. He was emotional when telling teammates and again when announcing his decision publicly.

From a Midvale and Midland community that he would celebrate with his 'M' celebrations after goals, Walters' career grew to be one of the most joyful and entertaining in Fremantle's history.

Finishing seventh on the club's all-time games played list and with a collection of match-winning moments to relive in his next chapter, Walters hoped it had also been a career that showed what's possible after a rocky start.

"It's one of those things that I wouldn’t change. I'm here to inspire, I'm here to try and show the next generation they can do it."