Brisbane coach Chris Fagan says he'd be staggered if Joe Daniher came out of retirement

Lincoln McCarthy (left) and Joe Daniher celebrate Brisbane's win in the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final between Sydney and Brisbane at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE coach Chris Fagan has squashed any rumours of Joe Daniher coming out of retirement, saying he'd be "very surprised" if the premiership forward played again.

Daniher waved farewell to the AFL on the highest possible note last September, kicking a goal in the dying minutes of the Lions' Grand Final win over Sydney.

Days later, he walked into Fagan's office to tell him he was hanging up the boots, despite having a year to run on his contract.

Speculation has rumbled in recent weeks the 31-year-old could have a change of heart, but Brisbane's coach thinks otherwise.

"I'm pretty sure that that will never happen," Fagan said on Friday morning.

"I'm nearly 100 per cent sure, 99.99 per cent sure.

"I think Joe is enjoying life at the moment, and the other thing I'd be confident with is if he did, he would play with us."

Fagan said he'd been texting the full-forward while he was holidaying in Europe.

"I don't think he'd be in great nick right now," he said.

"I'd be very, very surprised if Joey ever plays footy again."

Chris Fagan and Joe Daniher at Brisbane training at Brighton Homes Arena on September 17, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

As Brisbane prepares to host Port Adelaide at the Gabba on Saturday night, Fagan said the premiers were conscious of their home record over the past two years.

Following an unbeaten run at home in 2023, the Lions have gone 8-4 and 4-3 respectively the past two seasons.

"We've been a very good team on the road, and we haven't been a very good team at the Gabba," he said.

"It's important we take advantage of our home ground advantage."

Fagan said he agreed with Damien Hardwick's suggestion of scrapping the centre bounce following the AFL's crackdown on careless contact with umpires earlier in the week.

Brisbane midfielder Josh Dunkley has received two fines for the misdemeanour, with four over a two-year period triggering a trip to the Tribunal and possible suspension.

"It's good and fair to protect the safety of the umpires. I don't think it should be retrospective," Fagan said.

Josh Dunkley in action during the R15 match between Brisbane and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on June 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"It should start from now. It's a bit unfair to bring It in with guys on two or three and sweating on the fourth.

"I'm not a fan of the bounce ... it contributes to umpire contact.

"It bounces, goes all over the place and players respond."