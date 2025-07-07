Welcome back to The 25, where AFL.com.au's team of experts rank the best players in the game

Sam Darcy, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera and Luke Jackson are all part of The 25's July edition. Pictures: AFL Photos

WELCOME back to The 25.

Every month throughout 2025, AFL.com.au will rank the best 25 players in the AFL competition, based both on recent form and a body of work across previous seasons.

Having watched the first 17 rounds of the season, our panel of journalists and experts have come up with the list of 25 for July.

We have a new No.1 this month and while there's only been two new names added to this month list, there's been plenty of movement within the rankings. Adelaide's Izak Rankine, who almost saved his spot with a five-goal performance against Melbourne in round 17, and Carlton's Charlie Curnow are the two to drop out.

Did we get it right? Who should be higher, or lower? Take a look below and have your say on social media.

Learn More 05:31

Much like Melbourne's season, Petracca's ranking has taken a nose dive, dropping 12 places this month having started the year at No.6. Despite his below-par season, there's no denying what the Norm Smith medallist's capabilities are which is why he still keeps his spot in The 25, although he's likely to drop out next month if his current form continues. At his best, he's a dynamic and dominant midfield bull, but he's struggled to have his usual output in 2025 on the back of the horrific season-ending injuries he suffered last year.

Christian Petracca is chaired from the ground after playing his 200th match in Melbourne's clash with Sydney at the MCG in round 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

On the back of his Coleman Medal-winning season of 2024, Hogan has continued his hot form and remains one the competition's most dangerous key forwards. A foot injury has sidelined him for the past two games, but he's still managed 40 goals from his 12 outings so far this year. He kicked 10 goals in the three games prior to his injury, the highlight being a matchwinning six-goal haul against Brisbane in round 14. He's currently sitting fourth in this year's Coleman Medal race, but with games against some lowly ranked sides on the way home, don't count him out for back-to-back honours.

Learn More 02:20

The Lions midfielder has dropped two spots, but that says more about those who have jumped ahead of him. The 27-year-old has long been highly rated internally and is finally starting to get some external recognition as well, which could propel him into All-Australian contention by the end of the season. McCluggage is averaging 26 disposals and 0.5 goals per game this season and has arguably been the Lions' best midfielder in 2025, which is a fair achievement given the company he keeps.

Hugh McCluggage in action during the match between Brisbane and Geelong at the Gabba in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Holmes continues to climb the rankings on the back of another outstanding month of footy. His permanent midfield switch has him impacting matches like never before, with his elite speed and ball movement features of his game. He's racked up more than 35 disposals in three of his last four games and averaged 7.3 clearances across the same period. The 22-year-old is only just getting started, watch him lift to another level as the finals-bound Cats eye a top-two finish.

Learn More 00:51

Richards has taken one step up the rankings after breaking into The 25 last month. He's averaging 25.9 disposals, 5.8 clearances and has kicked 13 goals in a breakout season that has him sitting seven in the coaches' votes. Fans held their breath on Thursday night when Richards copped a heavy knock to the shoulder and immediately went into the rooms for assessment, but the midfield gun returned to play out the match and looks to have escaped serious injury. With the Bulldogs among the sides fighting for a spot in September, the 26-year-old will be as influential as any in the run home.

Ed Richards and Dion Prestia compete for the ball during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Richmond at Marvel Stadium in round 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

From out of the list completely to inside the top 20, the Saints ball-magnet could well be in the top 10 by the end of the season. The ongoing contract speculation has done little to dim his influence in recent weeks, which has only underlined how desperate the Saints will be the keep him. Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell revealed he was at a loss as to how to stop the 22-year-old during their round 17 match-up and the Hawks won't be the only side to struggle with that task this year.

Learn More 01:35

The Unicorn is one of the big movers this month and makes his debut in The 25 at No.19. The No.2 rated player in the competition since round 10 behind Noah Anderson, Jackson continues to do it all in almost every position on the ground. One of the most damaging rucks in the game, he's also shown his wares as a forward in recent weeks as he's shared the ruck duties with Sean Darcy. Whether the two-ruck strategy is Fremantle's best option going forward remains up for debate, but Jackson continues to thrive no matter who he's playing alongside.

Luke Jackson (right) celebrates a goal with Andrew Brayshaw during Fremantle's win over Essendon in round 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The highest ranked defender in The 25, Taylor has firmly established himself as one of, if not the, premier key back of the competition. Despite not playing since round 14, the All-Australian defender has only slipped two spots and remains firmly in the list thanks to an outstanding first half of the season. Taylor seldom loses a contest to his opponent, while his intercept ability is unmatched. No player has taken more intercept marks than him in 2025 (58), while his average of 6.5 spoils per game ranks among the elite.

Sam Taylor marks during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Walyalup at Engie Stadium in round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Round 17's win over Essendon was a reflection of Rowell's importance to the Suns. While his 15 disposals was his lowest tally for the season, the 17 bruising tackles he laid set the example for his teammates to follow. Rowell doesn't know how to go less than full tilt, and after extending his contract recently, he's not likely to slow down any time soon.

Matt Rowell in action during Gold Coast's loss to GWS in round 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

An inconsistent patch has seen Merrett take a bit of a tumble, and not coincidentally it has coincided with a winless patch for the Bombers. Brad Scott has tried to use his skipper around the ground more, but it hasn't helped the side or Merrett's game. Back in the middle against Gold Coast in round 17, Merrett racked up 40 touches and will likely head higher on this list next month if his midfield minutes return to normal.

Zach Merrett in action during the match between Fremantle and Essendon at Optus Stadium in round 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Anderson followed a quiet outing against the Cats in round 13 with an equal career-high 42 touches against the Giants, and he's continued to shine since. Finding the ball and using it well has never been a problem for the Suns captain, now his developing leadership is helping him become one of the game's best. According to Champion Data, he's been the No.1 player in the game since round 10 and could be knocking on the door of the top 10 on this list before the end of the season.

Learn More 01:26

It's been an up-and-down season for the Giants skipper, who had a mid-season lull around a short injury absence, but has kicked five goals in his past two games to indicate he's getting back to his best. Greene started the year with 14 goals from his first five games and remains a lynchpin of a Giants forward line that has also had a mixed year. If Toby plays well in the run to September, the Giants will be a major threat in finals.

Learn More 00:47

Cripps, like his side, has had a year to forget. Coming off another Brownlow year, Cripps started the year at No.3 on this list but is only heading down as his form drops and his side struggles. The Carlton skipper still has enormous respect across the competition, but he'll need a big turnaround in form to avoid sliding further down this list.

Isaac Quaynor tackles Patrick Cripps during Collingwood's clash against Carlton in round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

A late out in two of Geelong's past four games, Smith has still made a big impact in the past month. His 41 disposals against Essendon was a season high in what could be a Brownlow Medal-winning year and he continues to be the leading figure, along with Max Holmes, of Geelong's midfield. The Cats have a breezy run home to finals so it wouldn't surprise if Smith jumps a few places in the August list.

Bailey Smith in action during Geelong's clash against Essendon in round 14, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Sydney's resurgence in form in the past month has mirrored that of its superstar player, who only drops a few places here due to the red-hot form of those who have jumped ahead of him. He hasn't hit the heights of last year - which is a high bar to hit - but Warner is still averaging 22 disposals and a goal a game and remains one of the most dangerous players in the competition.

Chad Warner celebrates a goal during Sydney's clash against Fremantle in round 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

He's set to lead the Crows back to finals for the first time since 2017, and Dawson could even be a Brownlow Medal winner by the end of the season. The 28-year-old is seemingly getting better by the week and deserves to be mentioned among the game's very best players. His ability to win the ball at clearance and make incisive forward entries puts him in the competition's elite, while his impact as a marking forward gives him an X-factor few players can match.

Jordan Dawson celebrates a goal during Adelaide's clash against Brisbane in round 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Demons' season may not be going to plan, but there's certainly no questioning their skipper's output and he rightfully remains in the top 10 this month. Although there's a few contenders vying for the title, including his former protégé and premiership teammate Luke Jackson, Gawn remains the premier ruck of the competition and is on track for an equal-record eighth All-Australian blazer. It's not only his dominance at stoppage that sets Gawn apart, but his work around the ground in exceptional. He has taken more contested marks this season (36) than any other player, while he's ranked third for hitouts (581).

Max Gawn and Darcy Cameron during the Round 13 match between Melbourne and Collingwood at the MCG, June 9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

It was only a matter of time before the father-son gun was back on this list after his return from the injury he suffered on Easter Sunday. But the 21-year-old hasn't only joined The 25 in July, he's rocketed into eighth spot after a stellar month that has seen him kick 15 goals in four games. Despite being well held early, the young gun bobbed up for four second-half goals against North on Thursday night as Aaron Naughton got off the chain. The sky's the limit for this prodigious talent and while he doesn't have the same body of work as others on this list, he'd be one of the first picked in most sides at the moment.

Learn More 00:42

Serong's increased standing in the game has been highlighted, somewhat counterintuitively, by the hard tags opponents have applied in the past two weeks. The Fremantle gun has had two of his quietest games of the season against St Kilda and Sydney, but put North Melbourne and Essendon to the sword before that. He amassed 36 touches, eight clearances, 10 tackles and a goal against North, before filling his boots with 35 touches, four tackles, seven clearances and two goals against the Bombers. Serong sits comfortably among the game's top echelon of midfielders and will play a huge role determining Fremantle's September fate.

Learn More 00:33

Such is the excellence that we have come to expect from the two-time Brownlow medallist that a season in which he is averaging almost 26 disposals and more than six clearances is considered unremarkable. In truth, Neale continues to be one of football's best ball-winners and ranks among the most influential captains. The Lions are marching towards a seventh straight finals series under Chris Fagan and the 32-year-old champion is again at the heart of their success.

Lachie Neale celebrates a goal during Brisbane's clash against Port Adelaide in round 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

After a middling start to his 2025 campaign – mirroring the fortunes of his team – Heeney has roared back to his best. He collected five goals from 21 disposals to almost lift the Swans to victory over the Western Bulldogs in one of the games of the season in round 16, just a week after racking up 28 disposals and two goals in a crucial win over Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval. With midfield mate Errol Gulden back in the side and nearing his best form, expect Heeney to have more room to impose himself on games as the Swans attempt a late surge into September.

Isaac Heeney celebrates a goal during Sydney's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

It's no wonder his signature is one of the most sought after in football, with Butters' toughness and ability to change the course of a match making him one of the most dangerous midfielders in the competition. Averaging 28.2 disposals and 6.6 clearances, Butters' game has gone to another level in 2025 and it's no surprise he's surging up the leaderboard in the coaches' votes, sitting just seven votes shy of the leader after missing the opening three rounds.

Zak Butters in action during Port Adelaide's clash against Brisbane in round 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The four-time All-Australian remains in the top three this month after a phenomenal patch of footy. Cameron is on track for a second Coleman Medal after kicking 14 goals across his last three games to take his season tally to 52 - 10 goals clear of second place - while he has kicked bags of four-or-more goals in nine out of 16 games this season. His status in the game was elevated even further against the Tigers on Saturday when he kicked his 700th career goal, moving him to equal 26th on the all-time goalkickers list.

Learn More 00:50

Daicos has been dislodged from the No.1 spot, but that's more to do with the blistering form of Marcus Bontempelli rather than his own season, which has been nothing short of exceptional. Despite having to deal with some well-documented hard tags in recent times, Daicos has still clocked up more than 30 touches in five of his last six games. He was at his devastating best against Carlton last Friday night, finishing with 36 disposals, seven clearances, 13 score involvements and a memorable goal in yet another best on ground showing.

Learn More 02:07

If anyone could dislodge Nick Daicos from the No.1 spot, it was going to be The Bont. The Bulldogs skipper is literally top Dog in July after banking yet another brilliant month of footy. His injury-interrupted start to the season is a distant memory, with Bontempelli now back to influencing games like only he can. His 25-disposal, 10-tackle and two-goal performance against the Roos on Thursday night was only bettered by his 36-disposal, three-goal effort against Richmond a fortnight earlier. As the Dogs push for a finals birth, expect Bontempelli to be front and centre of the charge.