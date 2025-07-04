Esava Ratugolea's career-best year has him right alongside the standout tall defenders in the game, writes Callum Twomey

Esava Ratugolea thanks the fans after the match between Port Adelaide and Carlton at Adelaide Oval in round 16, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IN AN even field of the leading key defenders in the competition this season, one is going under the radar.

Esava Ratugolea is enjoying not only a career-best season but a patch of form that has him right alongside the standout tall defenders in the game.

In the 'Sav Stretch', Ratugolea has taken 23 intercept marks over the past four rounds for Port Adelaide. Champion Data shows it is the equal most for any player over a four-week period in the past two years.

He has also had at least 11 intercept possessions in each of his previous four games against Greater Western Sydney, Melbourne, Sydney and Carlton, which has been done only two times before – by Jake Lever in 2021 and Scott Thompson in 2012.

Port Adelaide traded in Ratugolea knowing he would take some time to settle into the key defensive post, even throwing him forward at stages last year in its run to the preliminary final.

Their trade with the Cats stretched out to the final hours of that year's exchange period, with the Power adding late selections No.76 and 94 to the centrepiece pick – No.25 – to get the move across the line.

His importance to Port's back half has come through this year and in their recent improved form and Ratugolea's average of 3.6 intercept marks a game this year ranks only behind Giants star Sam Taylor, while he has won 40 per cent of his defensive one-on-one contests (ranked eighth in the competition).

Ratugolea's performance against Carlton last week saw him earn votes in the coaches association award for his job on Blues superstar Charlie Curnow, keeping him goalless in 114 minutes matched up against the two-time Coleman medallist.

That follows recent match-ups against a range of forwards, including Melbourne's Jake Melksham, Geelong's Ollie Henry, Sydney's Joel Amartey and Giant Callum Brown, that have totalled only one goal conceded during their direct match-ups. It has made for Ratugolea having the highest rated season of his career according to AFL Player Ratings.

After seven years in and out of Geelong's line up, Ratugolea played 23 games last year for Port and has played 12 this season for the Power after pre-season knee surgery. At 26, he might have just found his groove.