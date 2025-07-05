Noah Anderson celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Essendon and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast and Essendon were meant to meet in March, a lifetime ago in AFL-season terms.

Cyclone Alfred had other plans, and since then, the Suns have put together the most consistently threatening season in their history, while the Bombers have spent more time in the medical ward than on the field.

Despite the disparity in fortunes, Essendon held up well for three quarters, but the superior size, strength and aerial presence of Gold Coast broke the game open in the last quarter in emphatic style, securing a 41-point win, 18.7 (115) to 11.8 (74) at Marvel Stadium.

The Suns had taken just a three-point lead into the final break, but Touk Miller got the party started to open the final term, while Bailey Humphrey broke the game open not once, but twice, after his first attempt at a fourth-term goal was overturned late, brushing the post.

It was a frustrating last quarter for Bomber fans, who otherwise should be pleased with the competitiveness on show in the first three, as well as highlights from Nate Caddy (three goals) and Isaac Kako (one), and a successful return for Jordan Ridley after two months off with a hamstring.

Essendon put plenty of pressure on around the stoppages and when the Suns were attempting to exit defensive 50, forcing plenty of turnovers in the second term, but three consecutive behinds meant the Bombers were unable to make much headway on the scoreboard.

By contrast, Gold Coast's goals appeared much more straightforward, with Daniel Rioli and Joel Jeffrey combining for a blistering fast goal through the middle, and talls Ben King (four goals) and Ethan Read (a career-high three goals) taking advantage of an undermanned defensive line.

In a see-sawing first half, it was a late King major in the final seconds of the second quarter that gave the Suns a four-point lead at the main break.

Matt Rowell was sat on by Will Setterfield, but didn't lie down, recording 14 tackles and just five disposals at half-time. He finished with 15 touches and 17 tackles, while the Bomber found plenty of the footy himself, recording 22 disposals.

It was Archie May's moment in the sun in the third term, kicking three goals in the space of five minutes to take back the lead, his third a stirring bomb from outside 50 that brought the Essendon faithful to their feet, but it was close to the last highlight of the game for the red and black.

Sam Durham (27 touches, 12 clearances) had a big impact on return from suspension, attacking the footy with fervour and using the footy well to set up his teammates in space.

Jeffrey (31 disposals) was superb for the Suns off half-back, while Noah Anderson (30, two goals) had a strong well-rounded performance.

Xavier Duursma was involved in some late pre-game drama, pulled from the field by the doctor for what ended up being last-minute instructions through the headset on the bench, and also received treatment on his lower back at quarter-time.

Lachie Weller also received treatment on his right ankle, having left the ground unable to bear weight in the second term, but returned to the game after half-time, while Jye Caldwell limped down the race with an ankle injury late in the fourth term.

May madness

The Suns had drifted out to a game-high 15-point lead after a Noah Anderson pearler from outside 50 early in the third, but mid-season recruit Archie May had other plans, kicking two goals in two minutes with just his third and fourth touches of the ball. He wasn't done there, kicking a third less than three minutes later with a soccer straight towards the Essendon cheer squad.

Tempting fate? Rowell's centre-bounce set-ups

New penalties have been set for cumulative umpire contact citations, and Suns superstar Rowell is teetering on the edge of a suspension, which would rule him ineligible for the Brownlow medal. Coach Damien Hardwick called for the abolishment of the entire centre bounce earlier this week, and Rowell didn't take a backwards step on Saturday, continuing to set himself up behind the retreating umpire at times. He was warned at least twice about his positioning.

Mac's adventures at Marvel

Returning to the scene of the heist – having defeated Essendon with a goal after the siren last time these sides met – Mac Andrew had an eventful game. Rotating between Peter Wright and Nate Caddy, he took some lovely intercept marks and proved to be a tough opponent, interspersed with some rather odd moments. He literally leap-frogged over two-metre Peter in a marking contest, but failed to touch the footy, and was later "clean bowled" by a somewhat clumsy Wright snap, the bounce eluding the Sun on the goal line.

ESSENDON 3.0 6.5 11.7 11.8 (74)

GOLD COAST 3.1 7.3 12.4 18.7 (115)

GOALS

Essendon: Caddy 3, May 3, Hobbs, Clarke, Wright, Kako, Caldwell

Gold Coast: King 4, Read 3, Humphrey 2, Anderson 2, Jeffrey, Budarick, Moyle, Walter, Miller, Ainsworth, Fiorini

BEST

Essendon: Durham, Merrett, Setterfield, Caddy, Ridley

Gold Coast: Anderson, Jeffrey, Miller, Powell, Miller, King

INJURIES

Essendon: Caldwell (ankle)

Gold Coast: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Essendon: Jade Gresham (replaced Archie Perkins in the fourth quarter)

Gold Coast: Alex Sexton (replaced Ben Long in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: TBC at Marvel Stadium