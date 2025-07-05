Vic Country opened their account at this year's Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships with a win over the Allies

Cody Walker in action during Vic Country's clash against the Allies in the Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships on July 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON father-son talent Cody Walker had his best game of the Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships on Saturday, with the 2026 draft prospect gathering 24 disposals in Vic Country's win.

Vic Country got on the board for their campaign with a 12-point win over the Allies on Saturday at Ikon Park.

ALLIES v VIC COUNTRY Full match coverage and stats

And Walker, who has trained with the Blues at the venue as part of the club's father-son program, was excellent with a promising showing through the midfield and forward half. The son of former Blue Andrew Walker is also tied to Richmond's Next Generation Academy zone, and will have a call to make next year on where he nominates.

Already he looks entrenched as a top-five talent looking ahead to the 2026 crop.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 05:54 U18 Boys National Champs highlights: Allies v Vic Country The Allies and Victoria Country clash in the 2025 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys Championships

00:27 ‘He’s a beauty, Talor Byrne’: Left-foot stunner curls in Talor Byrne displays his immense potential with a sizzling finish from just inside 50

00:56 Ah-Mu comes through with brilliant two Tairon Ah-Mu shows some promising signs with a pair of eye-catching goals in the second quarter

00:27 Super slick Smith crafts a cracker Callum Smith, grandson of Richmond legend Kevin Bartlett, conjures a clever goal for Vic Country

Vic Country dominated after half-time, with Geelong NGA prospect Jesse Mellor and Dandenong Stingrays key forward Tairon Ah-Mu both kicking three goals to star in attack, while midfielder Riley Onley was strong with 28 touches and seven clearances.

Another Blues father-son talent – Harry Dean – mopped up things in defence and added further weight to his top-15 draft stocks for this year with 15 disposals for Vic Country.

Learn More 05:54

The Allies trailed by 17 points at three-quarter time but looked like making a late charge in the final quarter when Ryder Corrigan kicked a goal to follow Lachie Carmichael's long bomb, but didn't snatch the victory, with Mellor's late sealer stopping their run.

Swans Academy player Carmichael was among the best with 33 disposals, while usual suspects Dan Annable (23 disposals), Koby Coulson (22) and Dylan Patterson (19) also had highlights.

Tyan Prindable also continued his patch of form with 18 disposals and a goal, while Riley Hamilton booted two majors for the Allies and small forward Jack Miller kicked three. Tall forward Taj Murray returned to the side and showed some of his attributes, particularly in the first half.

Learn More 02:18

The Allies finish their carnival next week against Vic Metro at Brighton Homes Arena on Sunday.

ALLIES 3.5 4.7 6.8 10.10 (70)

VIC COUNTRY 1.4 6.5 8.13 11.16 (82)

GOALS

Allies: Miller 3, Hamilton 2, Carmichael, Chamberlain, Corrigan, McMillan, Prindale

Vic Country: Ah-Mu 3, Mellor 3, Byrne, Hibbins-Hargreaves, Jackson-Leahy, Pickett, Smith