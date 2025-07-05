A seven-goal burst from Brisbane and three Port Adelaide players out early proved to much for the Power

Charlie Cameron celebrates during the round 17 match between Brisbane and Port Adelaide at The Gabba, July 5, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

PORT Adelaide has slipped three wins outside the top eight and copped some costly injuries in a valiant 28-point loss to Brisbane on Saturday night.

The visitors lost bookends Dante Visentini and Esava Ratugolea in the first quarter at the Gabba, then in-form Sam Powell-Pepper left the game in the third term with a potentially serious left knee injury.

LIONS v POWER Full match coverage and stats

However, with just two fit men on the bench and the returning Ollie Wines deputising in the ruck, they found a way to stay in touch before losing 18.12 (120) to 14.8 (92) to the defending champions.

Victory kept Brisbane (11-4-1) in second place, while Port (7-9), with seven rounds to play, is running out of time to bridge the growing gap between it and the top eight.

A seven-goal blitz after a slow start to the first quarter and three quick goals after Powell-Pepper's injury were enough for the hosts, who had come off the bye determined to improve their 4-3 Gabba record.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 05:39 Fagan post-match, R17: 'I don't know where that came from, and it was fairly blistering footy' Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round 17’s match against Port Adelaide

05:09 Hinkley post-match, R17: 'It gets a bit sadder for me because it's my last game of coaching Sam' Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round 17’s match against Brisbane

08:08 Highlights: Brisbane v Port Adelaide The Lions and Power clash in round 17 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

01:36 Five-star Bailey’s big night out Zac Bailey’s class was on show at the Gabba as he blasted home five majors to help lead the Lions to a big win

00:48 Port youngster’s cheeky Zorko play Hugh Jackson gives Dayne Zorko a cheeky late knee much to the ire of the Lions’ veteran

00:38 Power blow as Powell-Pepper limps off Sam Powell-Pepper lands awkwardly in this jarring incident in the third term

00:33 Devastated Ratugolea ruled out with hamstring injury Esava Ratugolea pulls up second-best after this marking contest during the opening quarter

00:54 Classy Lions put the foot down with sensational treble A three-peat of sensational running goals inside a hot minute has seen the Lions blast past the Power

00:37 Dazzling Bailey bouncer lights up Gabba Zac Bailey gets the hometown roll with this amazing dribble goal that sailed over the Port defence

00:38 Powell-Pepper’s touching tribute for newborn Sam Powell-Pepper lets rip from long range and celebrates his newborn baby

But it was the Power who started hotter, the 10th-placed side needing a scalp to climb the ladder.

Willie Rioli (three goals) and Mitch Georgiades (four goals) gave the visitors an early advantage, and Powell-Pepper had an immediate reply to Charlie Cameron's (three goals) first major.

The Lions flicked the switch though, aggressive running and clean finishing by Zac Bailey (five goals, two assists, 26 disposals) triggering a brilliant offensive flourish.

Learn More 01:36

Tackle pressure lifted and the Lions, guilty of poor accuracy in recent losses, couldn't miss.

Eric Hipwood's goal on the siren made it seven consecutive majors, and Josh Dunkley put them 38 points clear with the first strike of the second term.

Learn More 08:08

Port had lost Visentini (ankle) and Ratugolea (hamstring) to complete the first-quarter carnage, but they found a response with Jack Lukosius (three goals) ending the Lions' run on his return from a long-term knee injury.

Gold Coast recruit Lukosius bombed two more huge majors from outside 50 metres as Port continued to rally from as far back as 40 points.

Jack Lukosius during the round 17 match between Brisbane and Port Adelaide at the Gabba, July 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

And when Georgiades managed a fourth, the margin was only 16 with 12 minutes on the clock.

But Levi Ashcroft stubbed through a relieving major from close range that finally broke Port's back.

Learn More 00:48

Jaspa Fletcher continued his fine season in Brisbane's defence, Hugh McCluggage had a goal and seven clearances in his 29 touches, Cameron led the forward-line defensive pressure, and Travis Boak (27) worked tirelessly for Port.

Powell-Pepper played just three games last season before tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in April.

He looked in severe pain after falling in an attempt to change direction, then tried to run before heading for the rooms.

Learn More 00:38

Lions go wild

Port Adelaide had the first two goals of the game on the board with Brisbane having barely touched the ball, and it looked like the visitors would be hard to stop. But there's a reason the Lions are reigning premiers. Midway through the opening quarter they had one goal, by the first break they had eight, a 32-point lead and effective control of the contest.

Learn More 00:54

Esava wears his hamstring on his sleeve

Football fans can get a little emotional, but they often question whether the players they worship feel the same way about the colours they wear. On Saturday night Esava Ratugolea showed just how much it means to him. Lunging to spoil in the first quarter he injured his hamstring and was taken out of the game. On the sidelines he made it clear the emotional pain was greater than the physical, and if anyone is under the impression players just punch the clock and collect a paycheck, they better think again.

Learn More 00:33

BRISBANE 8.4 9.8 14.10 18.12 (120)

PORT ADELAIDE 3.2 6.5 10.6 14.8 (92)

GOALS

Brisbane: Bailey 5, Cameron 3, Neale, McCluggage, Lohmann, Hipwood, Fort, Dunkley, W.Ashcroft, Ah Chee, Morris, L.Ashcroft

Port Adelaide: Georgiades 4, Lukosius 3, Rioli 3, Powell-Pepper 2, Richards, Horne-Francis

BEST

Brisbane: Bailey, McCluggage, Neale, Zorko, Andrews, Rayner

Port Adelaide: Butters, Rozee, Lukosius, Georgiades, Powell-Pepper

INJURIES

Brisbane: Nil

Port Adelaide: Visentini (ankle), Ratugolea (hamstring), Powell-Pepper (knee)

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Darcy Gardiner (replaced Sam Day in the fourth quarter)

Port Adelaide: Hugh Jackson (replaced Dante Visentini in the first quarter)

Crowd: TBC at the Gabba