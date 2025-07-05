A SEVEN-goal burst to finish the first quarter set up Brisbane's 18.12 (120) to 14.8 (92) win against Port Adelaide at the Gabba on Saturday night.
That 10 minutes of play was the only thing that separated the two teams, the Power fighting out the game despite injuries to three important players that left coach Ken Hinkley working with just two available on the interchange bench.
LIONS v POWER Full match coverage and stats
Young ruckman Dante Visentini left the contest in the opening few minutes, followed by a devastated Esava Ratugolea before the first quarter finished.
Losing that pair made a win on the night hard enough, but when Sam Powell-Pepper went down in the third quarter with what looks like a bad knee injury, Port's season went from difficult to nigh on impossible.
Zac Bailey kicked five goals for the winners and was busy around the ground all night.
Jack Lukosius was among Port's best with three goals on return from injury.
More to come
Lions go wild
Port Adelaide had the first two goals of the game on the board with Brisbane having barely touched the ball, and it looked like the visitors would be hard to stop. But there's a reason the Lions are reigning premiers. Midway through the opening quarter they had one goal, by the first break they had eight, a 32-point lead and effective control of the contest.
Esava wears his hamstring on his sleeve
Football fans can get a little emotional, but they often question whether the players they worship feel the same way about the colours they wear. On Saturday night Esava Ratugolea showed just how much it means to him. Lunging to spoil in the first quarter he injured his hamstring and was taken out of the game. On the sidelines he made it clear the emotional pain was greater than the physical, and if anyone is under the impression players just punch the clock and collect a paycheck, they better think again.
BRISBANE 8.4 9.8 14.10 18.12 (120)
PORT ADELAIDE 3.2 6.5 10.6 14.8 (92)
GOALS
Brisbane: Bailey 5, Cameron 3, Neale, McCluggage, Lohmann, Hipwood, Fort, Dunkley, W.Ashcroft, Ah Chee, Morris, L.Ashcroft
Port Adelaide: Georgiades 4, Lukosius 3, Rioli 3, Powell-Pepper 2, Richards, Horne-Francis
BEST
Brisbane: Bailey, McCluggage, Neale, Zorko, Andrews, Rayner
Port Adelaide: Butters, Rozee, Lukosius, Georgiades, Powell-Pepper
INJURIES
Brisbane: Nil
Port Adelaide: Visentini (ankle), Ratugolea (hamstring), Powell-Pepper (knee)
SUBSTITUTES
Brisbane: Darcy Gardiner (replaced Sam Day in the fourth quarter)
Port Adelaide: Hugh Jackson (replaced Dante Visentini in the first quarter)
Crowd: TBC at the Gabba