A seven-goal burst from Brisbane and three Port Adelaide players out early proved to much for the Power

Charlie Cameron celebrates during the round 17 match between Brisbane and Port Adelaide at The Gabba, July 5, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

A SEVEN-goal burst to finish the first quarter set up Brisbane's 18.12 (120) to 14.8 (92) win against Port Adelaide at the Gabba on Saturday night.

That 10 minutes of play was the only thing that separated the two teams, the Power fighting out the game despite injuries to three important players that left coach Ken Hinkley working with just two available on the interchange bench.

Young ruckman Dante Visentini left the contest in the opening few minutes, followed by a devastated Esava Ratugolea before the first quarter finished.

Losing that pair made a win on the night hard enough, but when Sam Powell-Pepper went down in the third quarter with what looks like a bad knee injury, Port's season went from difficult to nigh on impossible.

Zac Bailey kicked five goals for the winners and was busy around the ground all night.

Jack Lukosius was among Port's best with three goals on return from injury.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 01:36 Five-star Bailey’s big night out Zac Bailey’s class was on show at the Gabba as he blasted home five majors to help lead the Lions to a big win

00:48 Port youngster’s cheeky Zorko play Hugh Jackson gives Dayne Zorko a cheeky late knee much to the ire of the Lions’ veteran

00:38 Power blow as Powell-Pepper limps off Sam Powell-Pepper lands awkwardly in this jarring incident in the third term

00:33 Devastated Ratugolea ruled out with hamstring injury Esava Ratugolea pulls up second-best after this marking contest during the opening quarter

00:54 Classy Lions put the foot down with sensational treble A three-peat of sensational running goals inside a hot minute has seen the Lions blast past the Power

00:37 Dazzling Bailey bouncer lights up Gabba Zac Bailey gets the hometown roll with this amazing dribble goal that sailed over the Port defence

00:38 Powell-Pepper’s touching tribute for newborn Sam Powell-Pepper lets rip from long range and celebrates his newborn baby

Lions go wild

Port Adelaide had the first two goals of the game on the board with Brisbane having barely touched the ball, and it looked like the visitors would be hard to stop. But there's a reason the Lions are reigning premiers. Midway through the opening quarter they had one goal, by the first break they had eight, a 32-point lead and effective control of the contest.

Esava wears his hamstring on his sleeve

Football fans can get a little emotional, but they often question whether the players they worship feel the same way about the colours they wear. On Saturday night Esava Ratugolea showed just how much it means to him. Lunging to spoil in the first quarter he injured his hamstring and was taken out of the game. On the sidelines he made it clear the emotional pain was greater than the physical, and if anyone is under the impression players just punch the clock and collect a paycheck, they better think again.

BRISBANE 8.4 9.8 14.10 18.12 (120)

PORT ADELAIDE 3.2 6.5 10.6 14.8 (92)

GOALS

Brisbane: Bailey 5, Cameron 3, Neale, McCluggage, Lohmann, Hipwood, Fort, Dunkley, W.Ashcroft, Ah Chee, Morris, L.Ashcroft

Port Adelaide: Georgiades 4, Lukosius 3, Rioli 3, Powell-Pepper 2, Richards, Horne-Francis

BEST

Brisbane: Bailey, McCluggage, Neale, Zorko, Andrews, Rayner

Port Adelaide: Butters, Rozee, Lukosius, Georgiades, Powell-Pepper

INJURIES

Brisbane: Nil

Port Adelaide: Visentini (ankle), Ratugolea (hamstring), Powell-Pepper (knee)

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Darcy Gardiner (replaced Sam Day in the fourth quarter)

Port Adelaide: Hugh Jackson (replaced Dante Visentini in the first quarter)

Crowd: TBC at the Gabba