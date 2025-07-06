The match review is in for Saturday's round 17 matches

Connor O'Sullivan remonstrates with Noah Balta during the match between Geelong and Richmond in R17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND'S Noah Balta has copped a $10,000 fine but escaped a ban for his heavy hit on Geelong's Tom Stewart, while Port Adelaide's Hugh Jackson has also been cited for kneeing.

Elsewhere, Essendon's Nate Caddy has escaped any sanction after making heavy accidental contact with an umpire, while Tigers defender Nick Vlastuin has also escaped sanction for an incident with Cats star Patrick Dangerfield.

Balta has been cited for forceful front-on contact in the third quarter on Saturday, but the incident was graded low impact, meaning the tall Tiger has been fined but not banned.

Noah Balta and Tom Stewart come together in this collision.



Given it was Balta's third offence, the fine is $10,000, which can be reduced to $6250 with an early guilty plea.

Jackson was cited for kneeing Brisbane veteran Dayne Zorko at the Gabba and has been fined $3000, which can be reduced to $2000 with an an early guilty plea.

Vlastuin appeared to catch Dangerfield high when making body contact at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday, but the Match Review Officer has ruled he has no case to answer.