Nick Daicos handballs during Collingwood's clash against Carlton in round 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast skipper Noah Anderson and Collingwood star Nick Daicos have taken a share of the lead in the race for the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Daicos picked up a perfect 10 votes in the Magpies' win over Carlton on Friday night to move to 69 for the season, while Anderson grabbed five votes in his side's win over Essendon to also move to 69 votes.

The duo are three clear of Bailey Smith and five ahead of Jordan Dawson.

Daicos was one of seven players to get a perfect 10 votes from the weekend, with Western Bulldogs veteran Tom Liberatore celebrating his 250th game in style with a perfect 10-vote game.

Greater Western Sydney's Finn Callaghan, Brisbane's Zac Bailey, Sydney's Brodie Grundy and Adelaide's Izak Rankine also got 10 votes, while Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (10) and Max Hall dominated the votes for St Kilda despite its loss to Hawthorn.

19:10

ACCESS: The 'Daicos like' x-factor player Lloydy can't wait to see in September

Damian Barrett and Matthew Lloyd with the latest news and opinions from Round 17

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

10 Tom Liberatore (WB)
7 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
7 Aaron Naughton (WB)
3 Rory Lobb (WB)
2 Ed Richards (WB)
1 Nick Larkey (NMFC)

  • 20:09

    Mini-Match: North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

    Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Bulldogs clash in round 17 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 07:49

    Clarkson post-match, R16: 'We battled manfully for the whole game, hung in there as best we could'

    Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round 16’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 12:32

    Beveridge post-match, R16: 'Our designated leaders were just outstanding'

    Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round 16’s match against North Melbourne

    AFL
  • 08:16

    Highlights: North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

    The Kangaroos and Bulldogs clash in round 17 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:33

    West goes full wizard with candy-selling special

    Rhylee West brings the crowd to life one more time with a few silky sidesteps, capped off with a super finish

    AFL
  • 01:18

    Concussion concerns for Xerri after multiple knocks

    Tristan Xerri heads down to the rooms for assessment in the final quarter after copping a couple of worrying head knocks

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Pass or shot? Harvey shocks with big bomb

    Cooper Harvey catches everyone off guard with a long-range strike from outside 50 that somehow sails through for a huge goal

    AFL
  • 01:26

    Naughton mirrors Larkey with four-goal blitz of his own

    Aaron Naughton matches Nick Larkey’s first-quarter brilliance with a stunning haul of four goals in the second term

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Zurhaar pulls the trigger and hits pure gold

    Cam Zurhaar gets on the end of a slick North Melbourne chain and nails a beauty from outside 50

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Dale at full sail scores a sizzler

    Bailey Dale bursts through at speed and nails a brilliant long-range goal to lift the Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Roos cop big blow as gun mid subbed after head knock

    North Melbourne is dealt a major concern with Luke Davies-Uniacke subbed out early after a high fend-off from Ed Richards sparks concussion concerns

    AFL
  • 01:23

    Larkey runs riot with riveting four-goal first term

    Nick Larkey stuns with a brilliant four-goal burst in the opening quarter to fire up the Kangaroos in their celebration match

    AFL
  • 02:21

    'No daydreaming, just go for it': Pagan’s stirring pre-game rev-up

    Denis Pagan delivers a passionate message to North Melbourne players before the bounce, firing them up ahead of the club’s 100-year celebration in the VFL/AFL

    AFL

Carlton v Collingwood

10 Nick Daicos (COLL)
8 Darcy Moore (COLL)
5 Darcy Cameron (COLL)
5 Jamie Elliott (COLL)
2 Daniel McStay (COLL)

  • 20:15

    Mini-Match: Carlton v Collingwood

    Extended highlights of the Blues and Magpies clash in round 17 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:30

    McRae post-match, R17: 'We set a goal at the start of the year to qualify for the finals'

    Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round 17’s match against Carlton

    AFL
  • 11:25

    Voss post-match, R17: 'We have to cop it because we can't tolerate that'

    Watch Carlton’s press conference after round 17’s match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 02:07

    Daicos in Brownlow form with blistering outing

    Nick Daicos leaves his mark yet again with a complete performance featuring 36 touches, a pair of contested marks and a sizzling goal

    AFL
  • 08:08

    Highlights: Carlton v Collingwood

    The Blues and Magpies clash in round 17 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Long shot: Pies’ party gets louder

    Ned Long is the latest to pile on the pain in the third quarter with a cracking goal against the hapless Blues

    AFL
  • 00:55

    From smother to stunner: ‘G erupts after wild goal

    Carlton is left stunned as Ashton Moir’s set shot is smothered by Brayden Maynard before flying down the other end for a lightning-fast major to Dan McStay

    AFL
  • 01:00

    ‘Guess who?’: Elliott everywhere as Pies explode

    Jamie Elliott runs rings around the Blues with a flurry of marks and a pair of majors in a dominant third term

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Another Daicos dazzler earns Dad’s love

    Nick Daicos drills an absolute beauty on the burst from outside 50, with Peter Daicos seen celebrating his son’s work

    AFL
  • 00:42

    ‘That might inspire Carlton’: Zac hits back

    Zac Williams breathes life into the Blues with two priceless first-term goals to help steady the ship early

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Magpie magic as Elliott nets soccer special

    Jamie Elliott shows his class with a clever finish off the deck as Collingwood grabs the early momentum

    AFL

West Coast v Greater Western Sydney

10 Finn Callaghan (GWS)
6 Xavier O'Halloran (GWS)
6 Toby Greene (GWS)
4 Tom Green (GWS)
3 Connor Idun (GWS)
1 Darcy Jones (GWS)

  • 08:45

    Kingsley post-match, R17: 'I'm glad he's playing for us'

    Watch GWS’s press conference after round 17’s match against West Coast

    AFL
  • 09:03

    McQualter post-match, R17: 'We're going to look inwardly'

    Watch West Coast’s press conference after round 17’s match against GWS

    AFL
  • 02:34

    Callaghan fills his boots in career-best outing

    Finn Callaghan racks up a personal-best 37 disposals and adds a goal in a big performance as GWS soars past the Eagles

    AFL
  • 08:08

    Highlights: West Coast v GWS

    The Eagles and Giants clash in round 17 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:28

    Baker on the board as an Eagle

    Liam Baker kicks his first goal in the blue and gold after silver service from Harley Reid

    AFL
  • 00:55

    Fiery Reid-Green exchange hits boiling point

    Tensions erupt at the stoppage after Tom Green appears to swing an arm into Harley Reid’s midriff, triggering fireworks between the two gun midfielders

    AFL
  • 00:50

    'That is delightful': Callaghan catches Giants' wave

    Finn Callaghan adds to the Eagles' turmoil with another major off the back of a turnover

    AFL
  • 00:54

    Williams' dribbler caps off coast-to-coast Eagles

    Bailey Williams bends through a slick finish after West Coast opts to use the shortest route to goal

    AFL
  • 00:47

    400 reasons to smile for Toby

    Toby Greene snaps his way into the 400-goal club in typical Toby Greene fashion

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Speedster Jones punches home 15-second opener

    Darcy Jones goals on the run off the back of a turnover in the middle of the ground in lightning time

    AFL
  • 20:17

    Mini-Match: West Coast v GWS

    Extended highlights of the Eagles and Giants clash in round 17 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL

Essendon v Gold Coast

7 Joel Sudar-Jeffrey (GCFC)
6 Zach Merrett (ESS)
6 Touk Miller (GCFC)
6 Sam Durham (ESS)
5 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

  • 20:15

    Mini-Match: Essendon v Gold Coast

    Extended highlights of the Bombers and Suns clash in round 17 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:33

    ‘Umpire took two steps into his path': Confusion as Caddy, ump clash

    Essendon's young forward Nate Caddy was involved in this collision with an umpire

    AFL
  • 13:32

    Scott post-match, R17: 'We've made our opinion clear on this, and it keeps happening'

    Watch Essendon’s press conference after round 17’s match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 07:24

    Hardwick post-match, R17: 'There's a reason he's one of the best players in the competition'

    Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round 17’s match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 08:16

    Highlights: Essendon v Gold Coast

    The Bombers and Suns clash in round 17 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:24

    Fiorini fires it home as Suns storm home

    Brayden Fiorini kicks a terrific major to put the match beyond doubt

    AFL
  • 00:54

    May getting it done in July with three goals in a flash

    Archer May goes on a goal-scoring frenzy in the third term as Essendon wrestles back the lead

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Skipper Anderson hits it pure from beyond the arc

    Noah Anderson kicks a brilliant goal from range in the third term

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Wrong kick goes Wright with Andrew goal-line howler

    Mac Andrew finds the humour as a Peter Wright snap dribbles right past him for a major

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Caddy unloads from range after Kako lights up the wing

    Nate Caddy and Isaac Kako combine for a scintillating play for Essendon

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Leaping Mac defies logic with climb over two-metre Peter

    Despite giving away a free kick, Mac Andrew steals the spotlight with a monster leap that showcases his incredible athleticism

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Humphrey all class with superb crumb and finish

    Bailey Humphrey snaps a brilliant goal out of the contest to get Gold Coast on the board

    AFL

Geelong v Richmond

9 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
8 Zach Guthrie (GEEL)
6 Max Holmes (GEEL)
5 Gryan Miers (GEEL)
1 Jack Martin (GEEL)
1 Tom Atkins (GEEL) 

  • 20:12

    Mini-Match: Geelong v Richmond

    Extended highlights of the Cats and Tigers clash in round 17 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 09:07

    Scott post-match, R17: 'George (Stevens) looked at home right from the start'

    Watch Geelong’s press conference after round 17’s match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 07:14

    Yze post-match, R17: 'We lost our way in the second quarter'

    Watch Richmond’s press conference after round 17’s match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 08:07

    Highlights: Geelong v Richmond

    The Cats and Tigers clash in round 17 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Jezza brings the house down with goal 700

    Cats superstar Jeremy Cameron lights up the stadium after kicking his 700th AFL goal in typically stunning fashion

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Mansell’s magnificent major a touch of class

    Rhyan Mansell produces a flash of individual brilliance to conjure a much-needed one for the Tigers

    AFL
  • 00:48

    Every Cat gets to debutant after first goal

    George Stevens is mobbed by teammates after earning a memorable major in his first game

    AFL
  • 00:48

    Running all the way Holmes: Magic Max does it again

    Max Holmes show his lightning pace out of the centre and slots a stunning goal on the burst

    AFL
  • 00:52

    Paddy power: 'If he meant it, it was brilliant'

    Patrick Dangerfield turns on the jets down the wing before unleashing a powerful kick that bounces all the way through

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Words exchanged after veteran Tiger clips Danger high

    Tensions threaten to rise after Nick Vlastuin appears to bump Geelong champion Patrick Dangerfield high

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Cruel twist as Lalor’s return ends in horror hammy blow

    Sam Lalor’s comeback lasts only a few minutes, with the young Tiger star subbed out after injuring his hamstring in a big tackle

    AFL

Brisbane v Port Adelaide

10 Zac Bailey (BL)
8 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
5 Zak Butters (PORT)
5 Lachie Neale (BL)
1 Mitchell Georgiades (PORT)
1 Cameron Rayner (BL) 

  • 19:59

    Mini-Match: Brisbane v Port Adelaide

    Extended highlights of the Lions and Power clash in round 17 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 05:39

    Fagan post-match, R17: 'I don't know where that came from, and it was fairly blistering footy'

    Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round 17’s match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 05:09

    Hinkley post-match, R17: 'It gets a bit sadder for me because it's my last game of coaching Sam'

    Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round 17’s match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 08:08

    Highlights: Brisbane v Port Adelaide

    The Lions and Power clash in round 17 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 01:36

    Five-star Bailey’s big night out

    Zac Bailey’s class was on show at the Gabba as he blasted home five majors to help lead the Lions to a big win

    AFL
  • 00:48

    Port youngster’s cheeky Zorko play

    Hugh Jackson gives Dayne Zorko a cheeky late knee much to the ire of the Lions’ veteran

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Power blow as Powell-Pepper limps off

    Sam Powell-Pepper lands awkwardly in this jarring incident in the third term

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Devastated Ratugolea ruled out with hamstring injury

    Esava Ratugolea pulls up second-best after this marking contest during the opening quarter

    AFL
  • 00:54

    Classy Lions put the foot down with sensational treble

    A three-peat of sensational running goals inside a hot minute has seen the Lions blast past the Power

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Dazzling Bailey bouncer lights up Gabba

    Zac Bailey gets the hometown roll with this amazing dribble goal that sailed over the Port defence

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Powell-Pepper’s touching tribute for newborn

    Sam Powell-Pepper lets rip from long range and celebrates his newborn baby

    AFL

St Kilda v Hawthorn

10 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)
8 Max Hall (STK)
4 Lloyd Meek (HAW)
4 Tom Barrass (HAW)
2 Josh Battle (HAW)
2 Jack Gunston (HAW)

  • 20:21

    Mini-Match: St Kilda v Hawthorn

    Extended highlights of the Saints and Hawks clash in round 17 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 01:35

    Leather poisoning for Saint Nas with 43 of the best

    Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera continues to impress the footy world with another gut-running performance to amass a career-best 43 disposals against the Hawks

    AFL
  • 08:44

    Mitchell post-match, R17: 'We scouted him, we tried so many things, but we just couldn't stop him'

    Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round 17’s match against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 07:33

    Lyon post-match, R17: 'The ability to connect was really disappointing'

    Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round 17’s match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 08:12

    Highlights: St Kilda v Hawthorn

    The Saints and Hawks clash in round 17 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:27

    Chol charges through to hit one home

    Mabior Chol reads it perfectly off the pack to slam home a terrific goal

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Owens all class to bring Saints right back

    Mitch Owens sums it up perfectly to kick an important major in the third term

    AFL
  • 00:30

    No love lost as Battle brings the heat on Wood

    There was plenty of feeling between the Saints and Hawks after this fierce tackle from Josh Battle on Mason Wood

    AFL
  • 00:24

    'The Flying Viking' shows his hops with this spectacular mark

    Alixzander Tauru sets the crowd alight with a brilliant contested grab for St Kilda

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Hall evades all to sneak home a pearler

    Max Hall squeezes home a brilliant goal for St Kilda in tight congestion

    AFL

Sydney v Fremantle

10 Brodie Grundy (SYD)
8 James Jordon (SYD)
3 Chad Warner (SYD)
3 Hayden McLean (SYD)
3 Luke Ryan (FRE)
2 Justin McInerney (SYD)
1 Shai Bolton (FRE)

  • 20:17

    Mini-Match: Sydney v Fremantle

    Extended highlights of the Swans and Dockers clash in round 17 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 10:40

    Cox post-match, R17: 'He was unbelievable'

    Watch Sydney’s press conference after round 17’s match against Fremantle

    AFL
  • 02:06

    Ruthless Jordon clamps down Serong in fiery old-fashioned contest

    James Jordon boots two impressive majors and keeps Caleb Serong to just 11 disposals in a quality tagging performance

    AFL
  • 08:03

    Longmuir post-match, R17: 'We gave ourselves a chance'

    Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round 17’s match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 08:11

    Highlights: Sydney v Fremantle

    The Swans and Dockers clash in round 17 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 04:05

    Last two mins: Swans strike late and hold off Freo surge

    Enjoy the thrilling final two minutes between Sydney and Fremantle in round 17

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Big Docker's double delight brings huge spark

    Luke Jackson bends through a crafty finish before converting a cracking clunk on the three-quarter-time siren to keep Fremantle in the contest

    AFL
  • 00:56

    'That is a freaky goal': Ump says go and genius Gulden obliges

    Errol Gulden hesitates on the advantage call, but is told to play on, before delivering a cracking finish and celebration

    AFL
  • 00:59

    Star Swans forward gutted after latest injury blow

    Tom Papley shows his disappointment as his luckless season takes another hit with a hamstring injury forcing him out of the contest

    AFL
  • 00:52

    'The Lizard wizard': Speedy Swan’s epic running goal

    Sydney conjures a scintillating team play that ends with Nick Blakey producing a trademark burst through the middle before slotting one with class

    AFL
  • 00:45

    'That ball was completely out': Swans fume after young Docker's brilliance

    Murphy Reid's clever assist is adjudged to be in the field of play as Corey Wagner drills a timely major

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Relieved Amartey swarmed after flushing demons away

    Joel Amartey earns some love from his teammates as he slots his first attempt at goal after booting six behinds in his last outing

    AFL
  • 00:56

    Spice added to battle as Jordon curls cracker on Serong

    James Jordon sneaks into space from the centre bounce and snaps superbly as opponent Caleb Serong pursued

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Tensions rise as Swans tagger keeps Dockers star in check

    Caleb Serong and James Jordon scuffle and exchange words before Hayden McLean strikes it sweetly on the quarter-time siren

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Momentum shifts with three holding the balls in 20 seconds

    A chaotic passage of play unfolds as three players are pinged for holding the footy after a series of desperate run-down tackles

    AFL

Adelaide v Melbourne

10 Izak Rankine (ADEL)
6 Steven May (MELB)
5 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)
5 Ben Keays (ADEL)
4 Jake Soligo (ADEL)

  • 20:25

    Mini Match: Adelaide v Melbourne

    Extended highlights of the Crows and Demons clash in round 17 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:52

    Nicks post-match, R17: 'It's a great position to be in'

    Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round 17’s match against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 06:43

    Goodwin post-match, R17: 'We know where we’re at as a footy club'

    Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round 17’s match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 08:15

    Highlights: Adelaide v Melbourne

    The Crows and Demons clash in round 17 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 02:31

    Rankine runs riot with five of the best

    Izak Rankine has a day out at Adelaide Oval with a flashy bag of five goals to help will his side over the line

    AFL
  • 01:18

    Keays defies physics - and a score review - with miracle goal

    Ben Keays stuns with a miraculous goal while being swung in a tackle, somehow threading it through as a score review ticks it off

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Fogarty emphatically sends a major home

    Darcy Fogarty powers through a thick Melbourne defence to slam home a massive goal on the run

    AFL
  • 00:37

    'That's the whole candy shop': Rankine fools Demons in sizzling goal

    Izak Rankine shows his class by selling some sweet candy before finishing with a deft right-foot snap

    AFL
  • 01:12

    Horror landing forces gun Crow to be subbed off in big knee worry

    Adelaide small forward Josh Rachele suffers a sickening knee blow after landing awkwardly in a marking contest

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Kozzy uses skipper Gawn as stepladder for outrageous screamer

    Kysaiah Pickett shows the footy world he can do it all as he sits on captain Max Gawn's shoulders to complete a terrific speccy

    AFL
  • 00:32

    Pick-pocketed: Kysaiah steals one from point-blank range

    A joint effort from Harvey Langford and Kysaiah Pickett sees the craftsman pounce on a poor Adelaide kick out

    AFL
  • 01:09

    Players in shock over contentious deliberate call

    Melbourne's Matthew Jefferson is awarded a free kick for deliberate rushed behind, much to the shock of the Adelaide defenders and crowd

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Rivers nails a pearler thanks to star teammate

    Trent Rivers nails a long-range goal under pressure after a workhorse effort from Christian Petracca

    AFL

LEADERBOARD

69 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
69 Nick Daicos (COLL)
66 Bailey Smith (GEEL)
64 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
62 Zak Butters (PORT)
62 Caleb Serong (FRE)
61 Ed Richards (WB)
59 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
59 Connor Rozee (PORT)
58 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)
55 Max Holmes (GEEL)
54 Max Gawn (MELB)
50 Touk Miller (GCFC)