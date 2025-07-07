The coaches' votes for the round 17 games are in

Nick Daicos handballs during Collingwood's clash against Carlton in round 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast skipper Noah Anderson and Collingwood star Nick Daicos have taken a share of the lead in the race for the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Daicos picked up a perfect 10 votes in the Magpies' win over Carlton on Friday night to move to 69 for the season, while Anderson grabbed five votes in his side's win over Essendon to also move to 69 votes.

The duo are three clear of Bailey Smith and five ahead of Jordan Dawson.

Daicos was one of seven players to get a perfect 10 votes from the weekend, with Western Bulldogs veteran Tom Liberatore celebrating his 250th game in style with a perfect 10-vote game.

Greater Western Sydney's Finn Callaghan, Brisbane's Zac Bailey, Sydney's Brodie Grundy and Adelaide's Izak Rankine also got 10 votes, while Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (10) and Max Hall dominated the votes for St Kilda despite its loss to Hawthorn.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

10 Tom Liberatore (WB)

7 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

7 Aaron Naughton (WB)

3 Rory Lobb (WB)

2 Ed Richards (WB)

1 Nick Larkey (NMFC)

Carlton v Collingwood

10 Nick Daicos (COLL)

8 Darcy Moore (COLL)

5 Darcy Cameron (COLL)

5 Jamie Elliott (COLL)

2 Daniel McStay (COLL)

West Coast v Greater Western Sydney

10 Finn Callaghan (GWS)

6 Xavier O'Halloran (GWS)

6 Toby Greene (GWS)

4 Tom Green (GWS)

3 Connor Idun (GWS)

1 Darcy Jones (GWS)

Essendon v Gold Coast

7 Joel Sudar-Jeffrey (GCFC)

6 Zach Merrett (ESS)

6 Touk Miller (GCFC)

6 Sam Durham (ESS)

5 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

Geelong v Richmond

9 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

8 Zach Guthrie (GEEL)

6 Max Holmes (GEEL)

5 Gryan Miers (GEEL)

1 Jack Martin (GEEL)

1 Tom Atkins (GEEL)

Brisbane v Port Adelaide

10 Zac Bailey (BL)

8 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

5 Zak Butters (PORT)

5 Lachie Neale (BL)

1 Mitchell Georgiades (PORT)

1 Cameron Rayner (BL)

10 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)

8 Max Hall (STK)

4 Lloyd Meek (HAW)

4 Tom Barrass (HAW)

2 Josh Battle (HAW)

2 Jack Gunston (HAW)

10 Brodie Grundy (SYD)

8 James Jordon (SYD)

3 Chad Warner (SYD)

3 Hayden McLean (SYD)

3 Luke Ryan (FRE)

2 Justin McInerney (SYD)

1 Shai Bolton (FRE)

Adelaide v Melbourne

10 Izak Rankine (ADEL)

6 Steven May (MELB)

5 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)

5 Ben Keays (ADEL)

4 Jake Soligo (ADEL)

LEADERBOARD

69 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

69 Nick Daicos (COLL)

66 Bailey Smith (GEEL)

64 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

62 Zak Butters (PORT)

62 Caleb Serong (FRE)

61 Ed Richards (WB)

59 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

59 Connor Rozee (PORT)

58 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)

55 Max Holmes (GEEL)

54 Max Gawn (MELB)

50 Touk Miller (GCFC)