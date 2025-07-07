The Traders consider the best trades to make ahead of round 17

Bailey Smith looks on during the match between Geelong and Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium in round 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

BACK TO the regular nine games in a round and our two trades per week, Simple, right? Think again.

Out of the bye rounds, Fantasy Classic reverted to the familiar 22 scoring players on field and most coaches were fielding solid squads for the run towards Fantasy finals. But we can’t always have nice things.

On Saturday morning news floated through that Bailey Smith would be a late withdrawal that afternoon, sending coaches into panic. For the third time this season, the best Fantasy pick of the season was a late out of the Cats' squad and this time, some were happy to pull the trigger and trade out the most expensive player in the competition.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

With the No.1 captain option out, there were some interesting captain choices with Warnie's pick of Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera being the right call.

What trades should coaches be making for round 18? The Traders discuss the options across the lines. The could be dictated by the health of players but one thing is for sure, there are plenty of players to consider.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie answer plenty of your questions on the Official AFL Fantasy Podcast.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode guide

0:15 - Calvin moved up 90 spots this week with his 2315.

4:00 - The Brodie Grundy move has been a win.

6:30 - Bailey Dale had a low score and a role change.

7:50 - Cash Cow of the Year votes.

9:50 - News of the week including injury worries over Tristan Xerri and Jye Caldwell.

12:40 - Bailey Smith was a late out again.

18:00 - Where are the tags going for round 18?

23:30 - Sideways trading/upgrading is the name of the game now.

27:15 - You can get Lachie Whitfield this week despite the high breakeven.

32:45 - Is Errol Gulden a must-have?

38:50 - If Tristan Xerri is out, is it Rowan Marshall or Brodie Grundy?

40:00 - Jack Steele is a midfielder to target, but there could be some cheaper options.

44:50 - Most traded and The Traders' early moves.

46:50 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on X, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

52:35 - Zak Butters or Zach Merrett?

57:00 - Can Luke Jackson be moves to R2?

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.