Port Adelaide has lost three key players for the rest of season after its loss to Brisbane

Sam Powell-Pepper after injuring his knee during Port Adelaide's loss to Brisbane in round 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide will be without Sam Powell-Pepper, Esava Ratugolea and Dante Visentini for the rest of the season after a bruising loss to Brisbane on Saturday night.

Scans have confirmed Powell-Pepper has ruptured the ACL in his left knee having suffered the same injury to his right knee last season.

Ratugolea has been in arguably career-best form for the Power, but he also won't play again this season after suffering a high-grade hamstring strain against the Gabba, while Visentini will require surgery after suffering a high-grade syndesmosis injury.

"It's such a disappointing outcome for Sam, and for the club," club medico Tim O'Leary said of Powell-Pepper's injury.

"Sam is so courageous and hard-working, and was incredibly diligent with his previous knee rehab. There is no doubt he will approach this rehab with his usual high level of commitment, attacking it in the same way he attacks the footy.

"It's really unfortunate to lose Esava and Dante at this point in the year.

"The silver lining is that there will be no impact on their pre-seasons, which gives them the best chance to prepare for 2026."