After fearing his season was over, Josh Rachele has been cleared of serious ligament damage in his left knee

Josh Rachele grimaces in pain after injuring his left knee during Adelaide's win over Melbourne in round 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE forward Josh Rachele has avoided season-ending knee surgery but doesn't yet know how long he'll be sidelined.

The 22-year-old has been cleared of ligament damage in his left knee after being injured in Sunday's win over Melbourne.

Rachele says scans on Monday allayed fears he had torn his anterior cruciate ligament or posterior cruciate ligament.

"Worst case scenario, you're head goes to that (ACL) instantly so I am very lucky," Rachele told reporters on Monday.

"It's a bit of a weird one, I actually don't know what it is at the moment.

"So it's a bit of a unique situation but structurally the ACL and PCL is all good."

Rachele had been in the midst of a career-best season, kicking 25 goals from a 12 games.

However, there's no timeline set for his return as the third-placed Crows enter a season-shaping stretch against Western Bulldogs, Gold Coast, Port Adelaide and Hawthorn.