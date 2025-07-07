The Kangaroos could be without Nick Larkey for their clash against the Demons

Nick Larkey kicks the ball during North Melbourne's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne star Nick Larkey is in doubt for this weekend's clash against Melbourne, as the Kangaroos goalkicker continues to battle knee soreness after copping a significant knock in the side's defeat to the Western Bulldogs last Thursday night.

Larkey returned to the club sore over the weekend after bravely battling on throughout the side's last game, despite suffering a bad knock to his knee in the early stages of the match that required treatment throughout.

The gun North Melbourne forward still kicked five goals for the night, including four in a blistering first-quarter performance, but was severely hobbled across the course of the evening.

The Kangas continue to monitor Larkey and will let his symptoms settle in the early parts of this week, before testing his mobility and assessing his availability ahead of Sunday's clash with the Demons.

It could be another brutal injury blow for North Melbourne, but All-Australian hopeful Tristan Xerri has been cleared after copping a series of knocks against the Bulldogs.

Xerri passed a concussion test on the night after a head knock and reported no symptoms of a delayed concussion across the weekend, having been monitored closely by the club's medical staff.

Star midfielder Luke Davies-Uniacke is a certainty to miss Sunday's fixture against Melbourne, having entered the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols after he also copped a head knock in the game's early stages.

George Wardlaw is another who will continue to miss, with the Kangas expected to give the star youngster an extended period of leave after he sustained his third concussion in a 12-month period recently.

The club had been hopeful that Luke McDonald (shoulder) and Luke Parker (soreness) would only miss one match, while Zac Fisher was also managed against the Bulldogs after sustaining a hand injury the week prior.

Charlie Comben (shoulder) could return against Melbourne, though Aidan Corr (calf) and Jack Darling (groin) are expected to remain sidelined while Jackson Archer (ankle) sustained another injury setback in the VFL over the weekend.