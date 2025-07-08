Jye Caldwell leaves the field injured during Essendon's clash against Gold Coast in round 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Crouch Hip 1 week Toby Murray Ankle 1-2 weeks Josh Rachele Knee TBC Tyler Welsh Toe 2 weeks Updated: July 8, 2025

In the mix

The Crows need to replace important forward/midfielder Rachele, who will undergo knee surgery after suffering a posterior capsular tear and a bone compression injury. Wayne Milera could return after he missed the win against Melbourne for personal reasons. Forward Brayden Cook impressed in the SANFL with four goals, building on a strong patch of form that has him in contention. Chayce Jones (28 disposals and eight clearances) is also performing at state-league level as a midfielder, while key defender Nick Murray is close to being selected after building his own form after an ACL injury. Forward/midfielder Luke Pedlar (24 and a goal) and wingman Billy Dowling (25 and two) are also options. Crouch will be involved in main training this week as he pushes to return in round 19. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lincoln McCarthy Knee TBC Jack Payne Knee TBC Updated: July 8, 2025

In the mix

With a five-day turnaround to face Carlton on Thursday night after beating Port Adelaide, Oscar McInerney comes into the frame to replace reliable Darcy Fort. McInerney was held out of the VFL at the weekend to keep the option open of playing him against the Blues. Keidean Coleman has been cleared to play after recovering from a quad injury, as has Henry Smith (foot), although both will likely return through the VFL. James Tunstill, Deven Robertson and Bruce Reville continued to play well in the reserves and are never far away from the 23. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Cottrell Foot Season Brodie Kemp Achilles Season Harry McKay Knee 1-2 weeks Nic Newman Knee Season Adam Saad Concussion 1 week Jack Silvagni Groin 1 week Jagga Smith Knee Season Sam Walsh Foot 3 weeks Lewis Young Ankle 4-5 weeks Updated: July 8, 2025

In the mix

The Blues will keep Saad (concussion) on the sidelines for another week, ruling him out of Thursday night's clash against the Lions. Walsh (foot) and McKay (knee) also remain absent, while a decision has been made to rule Newman (knee) out for the remainder of the season. Zac Williams (knee) and Hudson O'Keeffe (hamstring) will both be available this week, after recovering from their respective issues. Jaxon Binns (29 disposals, one goal) and Jordan Boyd (21 disposals, eight intercepts) both put their hands up for selection after impressive showings in the VFL, while Ben Camporeale (27 disposals, eight clearances) continues to press for a debut. Billy Wilson and Corey Durdin were among the emergencies last week, but fellow emergency Lewis Young (ankle) suffered an injury in the VFL and will miss a month. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan De Goey Achilles/concussion TBC Billy Frampton Calf 2-3 weeks Harvey Harrison Knee Season Tew Jiath Quad 2-4 weeks Fin Macrae Shoulder 3-5 weeks Beau McCreery Hamstring 1-2 weeks Reef McInnes Knee Season Jakob Ryan Foot 9-11 weeks Lachie Schultz Hamstring Test Charlie West Foot 4-5 weeks Updated: July 8, 2025

In the mix

Steele Sidebottom is set to return after missing last week due to illness. Bobby Hill has missed the past two games due to personal reasons, but has returned to the club this week. Ed Allan also missed last week due to illness and will be available for selection again. Harry DeMattia impressed again, finishing with 28 disposals in the VFL as he hunts a debut. Charlie Dean finished with 24 touches and nine marks after being dropped back to the VFL. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Bryan Knee Season Jye Caldwell Ankle 6-8 weeks Nik Cox Concussion Season Sam Draper Achilles Season Tom Edwards Knee Season Lewis Hayes Knee Season Harrison Jones Ankle TBC Kyle Langford Quad 4-6 weeks Ben McKay Foot TBC Darcy Parish Calf TBC Mason Redman Hamstring Test Zach Reid Hamstring Season Updated: July 8, 2025

In the mix

The Bombers are set to regain Redman from injury for Saturday night's clash with Richmond, but will be without midfielder Caldwell. Reid and Cox have joined four others in being ruled out for the rest of the season. Jayden Nguyen is set to make his return from a foot injury in the VFL. Caldwell's absence could open the door for Elijah Tsatas (35 disposals and 14 clearances in the VFL) to play his fifth AFL game of the season, while Dylan Shiel is another option. Vigo Visentini (16 disposals and 48 hitouts), Matt Guelfi (10 and two goals), Oskar Smartt (15 and one) and Archer Day-Wicks (12 and two) were also solid in the VFL. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Will Brodie Concussion Test Nat Fyfe Calf 2-3 weeks Odin Jones Back Season Aiden Riddle Foot TBC Cooper Simpson AC joint 2 weeks Sam Switkowski Hamstring Test Hayden Young Hamstring 1 week Updated: July 8, 2025

In the mix

Switkowski is expected to be available this week and looms as an important inclusion after being cut down with a hamstring injury when in form. He needs to get through training on Thursday and would be a significant inclusion with his forward pressure. Elsewhere, the Dockers could look to small defender Brandon Walker after a run of games in the WAFL. It is also likely Jaeger O'Meara will be elevated from substitute duties after an impressive return. Wingman Jeremy Sharp remains in the WAFL. Oscar McDonald is available and has played as a tall forward if change is needed in those roles. The other option is for the Dockers to run a smaller forward line, having played three talls in addition to two ruckmen. Young will train this week and complete a big session on Saturday to push for selection in round 19. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jhye Clark Concussion Concussion protocols Toby Conway Management 1 week Mitch Duncan Shoulder TBC Sam De Koning Shoulder Test Cameron Guthrie Calf 2-3 weeks Jake Kolodjashnij Groin Indefinite Oli Wiltshire Concussion Concussion protocols Updated: July 8, 2025

In the mix

Veteran midfielder Duncan will see a specialist after injuring his right AC joint in the VFL on Sunday, while Guthrie’s return has been pushed back again after his problematic calf failed to come up for a planned VFL return. Wiltshire sustained a concussion and has entered protocols, while De Koning is some chance to face GWS on Saturday as he recovers from shoulder surgery. Bailey Smith is expected to play after being a late withdrawal from the clash against Richmond last weekend, and goalsneak Tyson Stengle should come back in after missing for personal reasons. Ted Clohesy was the standout in the VFL, collecting 34 disposals and 10 tackles in the five-point loss to Richmond. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Ballard Knee Season Sam Collins Calf Test Caleb Graham Achilles 1-3 weeks Will Graham Shoulder 4-6 weeks Elliott Himmelberg Knee Season Max Knobel Foot Season Updated: July 8, 2025

In the mix

Former skipper Jarrod Witts is a lock to return for Friday night's blockbuster against Collingwood at People First Stadium after being rested from last weekend's win over Essendon. Vice-captain Collins will also come back in if he gets through training on Wednesday to resume his role at full-back. Nick Holman, David Swallow or Leo Lombard could all be a chance to squeeze into the 23, most likely as a sub, following strong outings in the VFL. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Cody Angove Back Season Jack Buckley Foot Test Brent Daniels Adductor TBC Ollie Hannaford Ankle 4-6 weeks Jesse Hogan Foot Test Jack Ough Shoulder Season Conor Stone Foot Season Sam Taylor Toe 3 weeks Callan Ward Knee Season Nathan Wardius Leg 2-3 weeks Lachie Whitfield Concussion Test Updated: July 8, 2025

In the mix

There is doubt over the fitness of Buckley (foot) ahead of Saturday's clash against the Cats, having suffered a medium grade mid-foot sprain. It could put Wade Derksen (15 disposals, six marks) potentially in line for an AFL debut after again impressing at VFL level, with fellow defender Taylor (toe) also sidelined. Hogan (foot) is a chance to return, while Whitfield (concussion) is also on track to pass through the AFL's protocols. Stephen Coniglio (25 disposals, six tackles) could be picked, having fired in his reserves comeback after a long-term glute issue. AFL emergencies Jacob Wehr (27 disposals, two goals) and Toby McMullin (18 disposals, two goals) also impressed at VFL level and will be considered. Nick Madden (23 disposals, 42 hitouts) went back to the reserves over the weekend, but did well. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Butler Leg 1 week Will Day Foot 2-4 weeks Bodie Ryan Clavicle 1-2 weeks Noah Mraz Knee 6-8 weeks Josh Weddle Back TBC Updated: July 8, 2025

In the mix

Mraz is set to miss up to two months after suffering a MCL injury in his knee at main training last Thursday. Butler will miss one more game with soreness in the leg he broke both bones in last year. Mitch Lewis put his hand up for a return after kicking three goals and taking eight marks in his second game back from a knee reconstruction. Calsher Dear starred for the third week in a row in the VFL as he hunts a recall. Finn Maginness starred with 28 touches, while Henry Hustwaite also collected 28 disposals and eight clearances against Sandringham. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marty Hore Knee/Shoulder Season Blake Howes Concussion Test Aidan Johnson Ankle 1 week Shane McAdam Achilles Season Andy Moniz-Wakefield Knee Season Harrison Petty Concussion 1-2 weeks Oliver Sestan Hamstring 1 week Updated: July 8, 2025

In the mix

Howes is a chance to return from concussion, pending a final tick off later in the week, for Sunday's match against North Melbourne, but Petty is still working his way through protocols after illness delayed his recovery and won't be available to face the Roos. Hore's season is over after sustaining injuries to both his bicep and knee in the VFL match against Gold Coast. The luckless defender underwent knee surgery after damaging his medial meniscus, which also confirmed he had torn the ACL graft, requiring a full reconstruction. Charlie Spargo (16 disposals, six marks) made a successful return from a shoulder injury in the VFL on the weekend and will be considered. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Hamstring Season Miller Bergman Knee Season Charlie Comben Shoulder Test Aidan Corr Calf 2-3 weeks Jack Darling Groin Test Luke Davies-Uniacke Concussion 1-2 weeks Nick Larkey Knee Test Luke McDonald Shoulder Test Luke Parker Ribs Test Darcy Tucker Back Season George Wardlaw Concussion 1 week Updated: July 8, 2025

In the mix

The Kangas are sweating on the fitness of Larkey (knee) ahead of Sunday's clash against the Demons, given he remains sore after a knock last week. However, Darling (groin) could return to the side, while Callum Coleman-Jones (18 disposals, 17 hitouts) was among the best in the VFL last weekend after acting as the senior team's emergency. Eddie Ford (19 disposals, one goal) and Zac Banch (16 disposals, two goals) will be other options to strengthen the side's attack. Davies-Uniacke (concussion) will be one enforced change, but Parker (ribs) and McDonald (shoulder) could return. Comben (shoulder) is also on the cusp of a comeback, but Wardlaw (concussion) will miss another week. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ryan Burton Knee TBC Lachie Charleson Finger 1-2 weeks Tom Cochrane Foot Season Todd Marshall Achilles Season Jacob Moss Ankle 3-5 weeks Sam Powell-Pepper Knee Season Esava Ratugolea Hamstring Season Dante Visentini Ankle Season Xavier Walsh Shoulder Season Updated: July 8, 2025

In the mix

Ken Hinkley has some headaches ahead of hosting West Coast at Adelaide Oval on Sunday following the season-ending injuries to Ratugolea, Powell-Pepper and Visentini. Ollie Lord looks a ready-made replacement in the forward line, kicking five goals in the SANFL at the weekend. Jeremy Finlayson did likewise to put his hand up for consideration, with the option also there to play him in defence, although that went sideways when tried earlier in the season. Port could opt to just play two talls in defence and include either Logan Evans or Dylan Williams as a hybrid option, with Jackson Mead and Christian Moraes in-line as half-forwards. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jasper Alger Ankle 3-4 weeks Harry Armstrong Hamstring Test Jacob Bauer ACL Season Judson Clarke ACL Season Mate Colina Shoulder Season Thomson Dow Patella 2-5 weeks Liam Fawcett Foot 5-7 weeks Campbell Gray Knee Test Sam Lalor Hamstring Season Mykelti Lefau Calf 3-5 weeks Tom Lynch Suspension Round 22 Kane McAuliffe Quad 1-2 weeks Hugo Ralphsmith Hamstring Season Samson Ryan Foot TBC Josh Smillie Conditioning 1-2 weeks Updated: July 8, 2025

In the mix

Things went from bad to worse for the Tigers at the weekend, with No.1 pick Lalor and winger Ralphsmith both suffering season-ending hamstring injuries in the loss to Geelong. Third-gamer Alger is out for up to a month with a low-grade syndesmosis issue from the same match. Bauer is yet another ACL casualty suffered in the VFL at the weekend. Armstrong is a test but more likely to play the following week, while McAuliffe is edging closer to a return from a quad complaint. Jayden Short and Josh Gibcus both got through their VFL hitouts unscathed, and Taj Hotton appears on the verge of a senior debut after another strong outing. - Brandon Cohen

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Zaine Cordy Pectoral Test Dougal Howard Hamstring TBC Max King Knee Season Mattaes Phillipou Plantaris 3 weeks Patrick Said Hip Test Liam Stocker Calf 4-5 weeks Jimmy Webster Calf 4-5 weeks Updated: July 8, 2025

In the mix

Phillipou is still sidelined and expected to miss three more games, while Webster will miss at least a month after straining his calf in the loss against Hawthorn on Saturday night. Cordy is on track to be available for the first time in three months after recovering from a ruptured pec. Paddy Dow is building towards a return at AFL level after impressing with 23 disposals and seven clearances for Sandringham on Sunday. Hugh Boxshall hit the scoreboard with two goals from a typical reliable performance at VFL level. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Hamstring 2-4 weeks Joel Amartey Hamstring 8-12 weeks Riley Bice Calf Test Will Edwards Leg 6-8 weeks Robbie Fox Concussion 1 week Logan McDonald Ankle 5-7 weeks Caleb Mitchell Toe Test Tom Papley Hamstring 2-3 weeks Dane Rampe Calf 1-2 weeks Updated: July 8, 2025

In the mix

Amartey's frustrating season is over after suffering a groin injury in the final minute of the win over Dockers, with Aaron Francis (suspension) set to replace him against the Saints. Papley will also miss again due to a fresh injury, which could open the door for livewire Jesse Dattoli to make his AFL debut after some eye-catching moments in the VFL. Rampe will put his calf through a fitness test this week as he eyes a speedy return, while Fox’s long recovery from a concussion will step up this week as he eyes a return to action next week. Corey Warner and Caiden Cleary could also be considered for a senior recall given their prolific work at the lower level. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Calf/Achilles/Knee Season Jake Waterman Shoulder Season Elliot Yeo Ankle TBC Updated: July 8, 2025

In the mix

There are plenty of players pushing to come in after an excellent win for the Eagles' WAFL team, with midfielder Tom Gross (30 disposals and five clearances) at the front of the queue. Dewar is also available for selection after overcoming a hamstring injury. Small forwards Noah Long (three goals) and Matt Owies (four) both performed and should be considered, while key target Archer Reid was a strong presence in attack. Wingman Campbell Chesser is out of contract and pushing to play his first game this year at AFL level after racking up 24 disposals and five inside 50s in an improved outing. Defenders Rhett Bazzo and Tom Cole are in the mix if change is needed in the backline. It may be too early for Lucca Grego to debut as he refines his half-back role, but it's a chance. On the injury front, Yeo suffered a setback in his return from an ankle injury and has scaled back his training as the club gathers more information. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Harmes Illness Test Arty Jones Hamstring 2-3 weeks Adam Treloar Calf 6-9 weeks Cody Weightman Knee Season Updated: July 8, 2025

In the mix

Luke Kennedy and Harvey Gallagher have both recovered from calf strains, while Harmes will need to prove his fitness later in the week after missing the win over North Melbourne last Thursday night. Liam Jones will come under some consideration to bolster the tall stocks down back against the Crows. Luke Cleary is another option after a decent outing against North Melbourne's reserves, while Michael Sellwood is building a case for a debut. Tony Scott finished with 37 touches for Footscray as he hunts another senior opportunity.. – Josh Gabelich