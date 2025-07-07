The Swans have been dealt a double injury blow

Joel Amartey leaves the ground injured during Sydney's clash against Fremantle in round 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY has been dealt a huge blow with Joel Amartey set to miss the rest of the season and fellow forward Tom Papley ruled out for at least a fortnight.

Amartey and Papley were hurt during the Swans' 11-point win over Fremantle at the SCG on Sunday.

Having already been limited to just eight games this year, Amartey will miss 8-12 weeks due to a high-grade adductor strain.

Papley has also endured injury woes this year and has been ruled out for 2-3 weeks with a hamstring injury.

The Swans (7-9) kept their slim finals chances alive with their win over the Dockers.

They face St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.