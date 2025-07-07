Ahead of his milestone game for the Giants, Lachie Whitfield has reflected on his time at the club

Greater Western Sydney star Lachie Whitfield poses for a photo ahead of his 250th AFL game. Picture: Phil Hillyard

LACHIE Whitfield will become just the third player to reach 250 games for Greater Western Sydney this week, but the gun half-back admits he didn't think he'd stay beyond his initial two-year contract.

That the two-time All-Australian and club champion has remained for 13 seasons with several more likely to come is a testament to the Giants' culture and ability to fast-track success.

It is that which the 30-year-old, taken with the No.1 pick in 2012, reflects on more than anything ahead of Saturday's crunch home clash with Geelong.

Barring any late mishaps he'll have recovered sufficiently from the concussion that kept him out of Friday night's win over West Coast and reach a major milestone.

But it's not a moment he foresaw coming when he arrived in Sydney as an even skinnier version of his current lean self.

"When I did get drafted, I probably thought I'd do the two years and head back to Melbourne. But I quickly fell in love with the club, in love with the city and then the mate ship you have along the way," Whitfield said.

"Every time I'm in a contract I sign early because Sydney's the place for me and loyalty's still alive at this footy club.

"To be a one-club player is something I hold really close to me."

The 250-game milestone is significant anywhere in the AFL but it does hit a little different at a recent expansion club like GWS where players like Whitfield grow up hand in hand with the club.

Alongside Callan Ward, Toby Greene, Stephen Coniglio, Josh Kelly and many others they pushed through the hard times and established the culture that ensured they and several others were in it for the long haul.

"Be a good person, train hard. That's the way we do it," Whitfield said.

"I moved to Sydney the same day all my friends went to schoolies.

"I was naive, I moved up here skinny as and not a whole lot has changed there. I learned a lot in those first few years. We found it really tough early. I won two games in my first two years. Since then we've been pretty successful without winning it.

"There's a lot of big games in there, a lot of finals. A lot of lows as well. You ride the rollercoaster along the way.

"It's probably the stuff off the field that I think about the most. They're the best times you have with your mates. The last few years have been really fun.

"It's just been a really good place to grow not only as a footballer but as a person. I'm married now, I'm dwindling into my 30s and I've grown from a fun-loving kid into an adult."

There is still plenty to be achieved and it is a premiership that Whitfield yearns for above all else.

He says that leadership mantle is starting to shift in the quest for that with the likes of Tom Green, Connor Idun, Jack Buckley and others from the next age bracket down starting to take greater responsibility.

There is a plethora of praise afforded to Leon Cameron for his father figure coaching role for nine years that took the Giants to six finals series and the 2019 Grand Final.

Callan Ward, Lachie Whitfield and Toby Greene pose for a photo. Picture: Phil Hillyard

And a lot of credit to Adam Kingsley for helping him rediscover his absolute love and passion for the game.

"Leon still is a super great friend of mine and was super helpful to my career," Whitfield said.

"'Kingers' coming in with his own game style and plan, encouraging the run and carry from half-back, it did reignite a little flame in my career for sure. When you enjoy your footy and are having fun you usually play better and that's been the way for the last year or two."

As for the best player he's ever played with, Whitfield said: "Toby (Greene) or 'Jezza' (Jeremy Cameron), I'm not going to pick one."

And so it's fitting that he'll face the former Giants spearhead on his big day, in a game of huge importance as GWS tries to win for a fourth time in a row and build even greater momentum towards September.