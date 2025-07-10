Follow all the action from Thursday night's clash between Carlton and Brisbane

BRISBANE will continue its push for a top-two finish when it faces under-fire Carlton at Marvel Stadium on Thursday night.

The Lions (11-1-4) are enjoying another stellar season and returned from their bye with a good win over Port Adelaide.

The reigning premiers are well-placed to finish in the top two but need to keep their good form going.

Carlton, meanwhile, is struggling and is 6-10 after suffering three straight losses, including being thrashed by the Power and Collingwood as the pressure continues to build on coach Michael Voss.

The Blues have axed midfielder Blake Acres, who has been a mainstay of the Blues' side in the past three years, as well as small forward Francis Evans. Alex Cincotta and Corey Durdin have been recalled.

Brisbane welcomes back ruck Oscar McInerney for his first game since round nine, while key forward Sam Day is out due to personal reasons.

Carlton v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Carlton: Cooper Lord

Brisbane: Darcy Gardiner