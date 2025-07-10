COLLINGWOOD will rest two regulars for Friday night's blockbuster against Gold Coast, with Brody Mihocek and Patrick Lipinski not making the trip north.
The Suns will also not be at full strength, with vice-captain Sam Collins unable to overcome a calf problem for the second straight match.
>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS OR CLICK HERE
Fremantle will be without captain Alex Pearce for the match against Hawthorn, with the full-back pulling up sore from training on Thursday.
In other round 18 team news, West Coast has dropped veteran midfielder Tim Kelly.
Greater Western Sydney will host Geelong on Saturday having All-Australian duo Jesse Hogan and Lachie Whitfield back in the line-up after they overcame a foot injury and concussion respectively.
Essendon has dropped Jade Gresham and Archie Perkins.
While the Magpies continue their policy of resting experienced players throughout the season, they have regained Steele Sidebottom from illness and Lachie Schulz for the match at People First Stadium.
Sam Davidson is back from illness for the Western Bulldogs, facing an Adelaide outfit that has recalled Wayne Milera among three changes.
The Cats welcome back Bailey Smith for their top-eight shootout with the Giants.
With the Dockers missing their skipper, the Hawks have recalled young forward star Calsher Dear following three strong matches in the VFL.
Nick Larkey has not overcome a knee niggle and will miss Sunday's match against Melbourne, although the Kangaroos do welcome back veteran Luke Parker.
Ollie Florent has been named in Sydney's extended squad to face St Kilda on Sunday.
FRIDAY, JULY 11
Gold Coast v Collingwood at People First Stadium, 7.40pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: J.Witts, D.Swallow
Out: N.Moyle (omitted), A.Sexton (omitted)
R17 sub: Alex Sexton
COLLINGWOOD
In: S.Sidebottom, L.Schultz, M.Cox
Out: P.Lipinski (managed), B.Mihocek (managed), W.Parker (omitted)
R17 sub: Wil Parker
SATURDAY, JULY 12
Western Bulldogs v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 1.20pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: S.Davidson, J.Dolan
Out: L.McNeil (omitted), T.Duryea (omitted)
R17 sub: Lachlan McNeil
ADELAIDE
In: B.Cook, C.Jones, W.Milera
Out: B.Smith (omitted), L.Murphy (omitted), J.Rachele (knee)
R17 sub: Lachlan Murphy
Greater Western Sydney v Geelong at Engie Stadium, 4.15pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: L.Whitfield, J.Hogan
Out: J.Leake (omitted), M.Gruzewski (omitted)
R17 sub: Harvey Thomas
GEELONG
In: B.Smith
Out: M.Duncan (shoulder)
R17 sub: Mitch Duncan
Richmond v Essendon at the MCG, 7.35pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: J.Short, J.Koschitzke, T.Hotton, T.Young, J.Trezise
Out: J.Blight (omitted), H.Ralphsmith (hamstring), S.Lalor (hamstring), J.Alger (ankle), N.Balta (personal reason)
R17 sub: Maurice Rioli jnr
ESSENDON
In: M.Redman, E.Tsatas, O.Smartt
Out: A.Perkins (omitted), J.Caldwell (ankle), J.Gresham (omitted)
R17 sub: Jade Gresham
Fremantle v Hawthorn at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: O.McDonald, S.Switkowski
Out: A.Pearce (soreness), N.Erasmus (omitted)
R17 sub: Jaeger O'Meara
HAWTHORN
In: C.Dear, F.Maginness
Out: M.Ramsden (omitted), S.Mitchell (injured)
R17 sub: Seamus Mitchell
SUNDAY, JULY 13
Melbourne v North Melbourne at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: C.Windsor, B.Howes, T.Campbell, J.Henderson
Out: H.Sharp (omitted)
R17 sub: Harry Sharp
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: L.Parker, J.Darling, Z.Fisher, C.Coleman-Jones, C.Comben
Out: L.Davies-Uniacke (concussion), N.Larkey (knee)
R17 sub: Robert Hansen jnr
Sydney v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 3.15pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: P.Ladhams, R.Bice, A.Francis, O.Florent, Co.Warner
Out: T.Papley (hamstring), J.Amartey (hamstring)
R17 sub: Matty Roberts
ST KILDA
In: L.Stocker, R.Byrnes, H.Boxshall, M.Heath, L.O'Connell
Out: J.Webster (calf), D.Wilson (omitted)
R17 sub: Bradley Hill
Port Adelaide v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: I.Soldo, O.Lord, L.Evans, M.Liddy, R.Atkins, W.Lorenz
Out: E.Ratugolea (hamstring), S.Powell-Pepper (knee), D.Visentini (ankle)
R17 sub: Hugh Jackson
WEST COAST
In: T.Cole, M.Owies, N.Long, T.Gross, R.Bazzo, T.Dewar
Out: S.Brock (omitted), T.Kelly (omitted), B.Allan (omitted)
R17 sub: Malakai Champion