The teams are in for round 18's Friday and Saturday games plus all the Sunday squads

Brody Mihocek, Alex Pearce and Tim Kelly. Pictures: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD will rest two regulars for Friday night's blockbuster against Gold Coast, with Brody Mihocek and Patrick Lipinski not making the trip north.

The Suns will also not be at full strength, with vice-captain Sam Collins unable to overcome a calf problem for the second straight match.

>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS OR CLICK HERE

Fremantle will be without captain Alex Pearce for the match against Hawthorn, with the full-back pulling up sore from training on Thursday.

In other round 18 team news, West Coast has dropped veteran midfielder Tim Kelly.

Greater Western Sydney will host Geelong on Saturday having All-Australian duo Jesse Hogan and Lachie Whitfield back in the line-up after they overcame a foot injury and concussion respectively.

Essendon has dropped Jade Gresham and Archie Perkins.

Learn More 05:42

While the Magpies continue their policy of resting experienced players throughout the season, they have regained Steele Sidebottom from illness and Lachie Schulz for the match at People First Stadium.

Sam Davidson is back from illness for the Western Bulldogs, facing an Adelaide outfit that has recalled Wayne Milera among three changes.

The Cats welcome back Bailey Smith for their top-eight shootout with the Giants.

Learn More 25:39

With the Dockers missing their skipper, the Hawks have recalled young forward star Calsher Dear following three strong matches in the VFL.

Nick Larkey has not overcome a knee niggle and will miss Sunday's match against Melbourne, although the Kangaroos do welcome back veteran Luke Parker.

Ollie Florent has been named in Sydney's extended squad to face St Kilda on Sunday.

FRIDAY, JULY 11

Gold Coast v Collingwood at People First Stadium, 7.40pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: J.Witts, D.Swallow

Out: N.Moyle (omitted), A.Sexton (omitted)

R17 sub: Alex Sexton

COLLINGWOOD

In: S.Sidebottom, L.Schultz, M.Cox

Out: P.Lipinski (managed), B.Mihocek (managed), W.Parker (omitted)

R17 sub: Wil Parker

SATURDAY, JULY 12

Western Bulldogs v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 1.20pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: S.Davidson, J.Dolan

Out: L.McNeil (omitted), T.Duryea (omitted)

R17 sub: Lachlan McNeil

ADELAIDE

In: B.Cook, C.Jones, W.Milera

Out: B.Smith (omitted), L.Murphy (omitted), J.Rachele (knee)

R17 sub: Lachlan Murphy

Greater Western Sydney v Geelong at Engie Stadium, 4.15pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: L.Whitfield, J.Hogan

Out: J.Leake (omitted), M.Gruzewski (omitted)

R17 sub: Harvey Thomas

GEELONG

In: B.Smith

Out: M.Duncan (shoulder)

R17 sub: Mitch Duncan

Richmond v Essendon at the MCG, 7.35pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: J.Short, J.Koschitzke, T.Hotton, T.Young, J.Trezise

Out: J.Blight (omitted), H.Ralphsmith (hamstring), S.Lalor (hamstring), J.Alger (ankle), N.Balta (personal reason)

R17 sub: Maurice Rioli jnr

ESSENDON

In: M.Redman, E.Tsatas, O.Smartt

Out: A.Perkins (omitted), J.Caldwell (ankle), J.Gresham (omitted)

R17 sub: Jade Gresham

Fremantle v Hawthorn at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: O.McDonald, S.Switkowski

Out: A.Pearce (soreness), N.Erasmus (omitted)

R17 sub: Jaeger O'Meara

HAWTHORN

In: C.Dear, F.Maginness

Out: M.Ramsden (omitted), S.Mitchell (injured)

R17 sub: Seamus Mitchell

SUNDAY, JULY 13

Melbourne v North Melbourne at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: C.Windsor, B.Howes, T.Campbell, J.Henderson

Out: H.Sharp (omitted)

R17 sub: Harry Sharp

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: L.Parker, J.Darling, Z.Fisher, C.Coleman-Jones, C.Comben

Out: L.Davies-Uniacke (concussion), N.Larkey (knee)

R17 sub: Robert Hansen jnr

Sydney v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 3.15pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: P.Ladhams, R.Bice, A.Francis, O.Florent, Co.Warner

Out: T.Papley (hamstring), J.Amartey (hamstring)

R17 sub: Matty Roberts

ST KILDA

In: L.Stocker, R.Byrnes, H.Boxshall, M.Heath, L.O'Connell

Out: J.Webster (calf), D.Wilson (omitted)

R17 sub: Bradley Hill

Port Adelaide v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: I.Soldo, O.Lord, L.Evans, M.Liddy, R.Atkins, W.Lorenz

Out: E.Ratugolea (hamstring), S.Powell-Pepper (knee), D.Visentini (ankle)

R17 sub: Hugh Jackson

WEST COAST

In: T.Cole, M.Owies, N.Long, T.Gross, R.Bazzo, T.Dewar

Out: S.Brock (omitted), T.Kelly (omitted), B.Allan (omitted)

R17 sub: Malakai Champion