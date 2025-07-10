Jase Burgoyne has strongly urged childhood friend Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera to consider joining him at Alberton next season

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (left) and Jase Burgoyne after the 2025 Toyota AFL Indigenous All Stars match against Fremantle at Optus Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

JASE Burgoyne has told his close friend Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera to "think of the fun" they would have together if the St Kilda star was to join him at Port Adelaide.

Wanganeen-Milera's contract call looms as one of the biggest decisions of the upcoming trade and free agency period, with the South Australian having been strongly courted by both Adelaide clubs.

Wanganeen-Milera has strong links to the Power, the club his uncle Gavin won a premiership with in 2004. He and Burgoyne have been friends since childhood, while he is also close with Jason Horne-Francis.

Burgoyne said those friendships have been a key part of his pitch to his friend to join him at Alberton.

"We're extremely close, we're talking every day and every time he’s back in Adelaide, we're catching up," Burgoyne said on Thursday.

"He's already got links here, his uncle (Gavin Wanganeen) played here and growing up he was around the club a little bit.

"I've said to him, 'We're going to have fun, we've got me here, Horny (Horne-Francis)', plus he knows some of the other boys like Josh (Sinn).

"It's a serious job, AFL. But I've said to him, 'think about the fun we can have as well'.

"He's going to do what's best for his family … hopefully that’s here."

Helping the Power's case to attract Wanganeen-Milera, Burgoyne himself has signed a fresh four-year contract extension, tying him to the club until 2009.

Burgoyne says Wanganeen-Milera's hot form this season, which has put him in All-Australian contention, has shocked even him.

"He's always been good, but I never thought he'd be this good," said Burgoyne

"He's unbelievable (with) the things he can do, and he can play multiple positions.

"I'd love to have him here; the boys would and the fans because he's such a talent and he could push us further in contention for a premiership."