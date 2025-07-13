Follow it LIVE: Melbourne v North Melbourne from 1.10pm AEST

MELBOURNE is aiming to end a five-match losing streak when it takes on North Melbourne on Sunday.

The Demons (5-11) are struggling but get a chance to get back to winning ways at the MCG.

North stunned the Demons early in the season in what was one of its four wins so far this year.

The Demons have recalled youngster Caleb Windsor and dropped Harry Sharp.



Veterans Jack Darling and Luke Parker are back for the Roos, alongside Charlie Comben, but Nick Larkey and Luke Davies-Uniacke are out injured and Zane Duursma has been dropped.

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Melbourne: Caleb Windsor

North Melbourne: Bailey Scott

Sydney will be out to continue its resurgence when it makes the trip to Marvel Stadium to take on St Kilda.

After being hit hard by injuries to start the year, the Swans have won three of their past four games to keep their slim finals chances alive.

The most recent of those wins came against finals-chasing Fremantle at the SCG last week.

Despite showing some improved form in recent weeks, the Saints have lost four straight games to sit at 5-11.

The Saints have made three changes, recalling Hugh Boxshall and Liam Stocker and giving Max Heath his AFL debut, with Isaac Keeler, Darcy Wilson and Jimmy Webster making way.



The Swans have replaced injured pair Tom Papley and Joel Amartey with Riley Bice and Aaron Francis.

The final game of the round sees Port Adelaide host West Coast.

The Power pushed Brisbane hard at the Gabba last week before falling short to leave their record sitting at 7-9.

It has been a rough year for the Eagles, who have won just one of their 16 games this season.

The Power have been hit by injuries with Sam Powell-Pepper, Esava Ratugolea and Dante Visentini sidelined, with Will Lorenz, Mani Liddy and Ollie Lord recalled.



West Coast has swung the axe, dropping Sandy Brock, Tim Kelly, Bo Allan and Jack Williams as Tom Cole, Rhett Bazzo, Matt Owies and Tyrell Dewar come in.