Join Damian Barrett, Josh Gabelich and Sarah Olle for AFL Daily Round Table

George Stevens greets fans after Geelong's win over Richmond at GMHBA Stadium in round 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily Round Table, star journalists Damian Barrett, Josh Gabelich and Sarah Olle look ahead to round 18.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- The latest Magpies debutant has caught the eye

- Geelong continues to produce hidden talents out of the draft

- The positive selection headaches the Hawks are confronted with

- Is the mid-season competition idea one worth exploring?

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts