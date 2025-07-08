THE JULY edition of The 25 featured two new faces and there's a handful of desperately unlucky players on the verge of breaking through next month.
On Tuesday, AFL.com.au's panel of journalists and experts released our monthly list of the 25 best players in the AFL, based both on form this season and a body of work across previous years.
There were two new players compared to the June list, with Luke Jackson and Sam Darcy deservedly coming in, while Charlie Curnow and Izak Rankine dropped out.
Rankine was by far the unluckiest omission from the July list, with his five-goal performance against Melbourne in round 17 a reminder of his game-breaking ability after a quiet previous month. More of that in the run to finals and he'll be back in the list in no time.
Fremantle midfielder Andrew Brayshaw and Port Adelaide captain Connor Rozee were again close to breaking in this month, while keep an eye on Errol Gulden, who is back to near his best after a long injury lay-off.
Take a look at the July rankings below and be sure to return next month for the August edition of The 25.
The 25, July edition
1) Marcus Bontempelli
2) Nick Daicos
3) Jeremy Cameron
4) Zak Butters
5) Isaac Heeney
6) Lachie Neale
7) Caleb Serong
8) Sam Darcy
9) Max Gawn
10) Jordan Dawson
11) Chad Warner
12) Bailey Smith
13) Patrick Cripps
14) Toby Greene
15) Noah Anderson
16) Zach Merrett
17) Matt Rowell
18) Sam Taylor
19) Luke Jackson
20) Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera
21) Ed Richards
22) Max Holmes
23) Hugh McCluggage
24) Jesse Hogan
25) Christian Petracca
26) Izak Rankine
27) Andrew Brayshaw
28) Errol Gulden
29) Kozzy Pickett
30) Connor Rozee