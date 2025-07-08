AFL.com.au's The 25 was released on Tuesday, but which players were unlucky to miss out?

Izak Rankine and Kysaiah Pickett after the R17 match between Adelaide and Melbourne at Adelaide Oval on July 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE JULY edition of The 25 featured two new faces and there's a handful of desperately unlucky players on the verge of breaking through next month.

On Tuesday, AFL.com.au's panel of journalists and experts released our monthly list of the 25 best players in the AFL, based both on form this season and a body of work across previous years.

There were two new players compared to the June list, with Luke Jackson and Sam Darcy deservedly coming in, while Charlie Curnow and Izak Rankine dropped out.

Rankine was by far the unluckiest omission from the July list, with his five-goal performance against Melbourne in round 17 a reminder of his game-breaking ability after a quiet previous month. More of that in the run to finals and he'll be back in the list in no time.

Fremantle midfielder Andrew Brayshaw and Port Adelaide captain Connor Rozee were again close to breaking in this month, while keep an eye on Errol Gulden, who is back to near his best after a long injury lay-off.

Take a look at the July rankings below and be sure to return next month for the August edition of The 25.

The 25, July edition

1) Marcus Bontempelli

2) Nick Daicos

3) Jeremy Cameron

4) Zak Butters

5) Isaac Heeney

6) Lachie Neale

7) Caleb Serong

8) Sam Darcy

9) Max Gawn

10) Jordan Dawson

11) Chad Warner

12) Bailey Smith

13) Patrick Cripps

14) Toby Greene

15) Noah Anderson

16) Zach Merrett

17) Matt Rowell

18) Sam Taylor

19) Luke Jackson

20) Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

21) Ed Richards

22) Max Holmes

23) Hugh McCluggage

24) Jesse Hogan

25) Christian Petracca

26) Izak Rankine

27) Andrew Brayshaw

28) Errol Gulden

29) Kozzy Pickett

30) Connor Rozee