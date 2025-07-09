Tasmania CEO Brendon Gale. Pictures: AFL Photos

WE HAVE our hands on the Devils Dossier on this week's episode of Gettable.

On this week's episode, we take you inside Tasmania's pitch to the best players in the competition with an exclusive look at the handbook the Devils are handing out to attract the League's star talent.

Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also bring back their favourite segment 'Who Wants To Be A No.1 Pick?' and run through the leading contenders from this year's draft who could end up as the top selection.

There's also big trade and contract news from around the country including the latest on an underrated free agent, another star who is "torn" on their future, and the in-form youngster who is yet to be offered a contract.

