Carlton coach delivers a passionate response to being the subject of a threatening message left during the Blues' loss to Collingwood

Michael Voss speaks at a media conference on July 9, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"YOU DON'T belong here."

That's the unequivocal message from Carlton coach Michael Voss to frustrated fans who have threatened players, coaches and officials after poor performances.

The AFL Integrity Unit is investigating a threatening message left on the MCG's anti-social behaviour hotline that targeted Voss during the Blues' loss to Collingwood in round 17.

The loss was Carlton's third in a row and left Voss's side 12th on the ladder, three games out of the top eight with seven games to play.

Voss said he initially dismissed the threat but upon reflection, decided he needed to speak out about the impact of "the dark side of football" on the people involved.

“I was dismissive at first. But there’s a flow-on effect," he told reporters at a media conference on Wednesday morning.

“The first thing you always think about is the person beside you or the family member or the team. Because as a result of what I do, you appreciate there’s an element of scrutiny that comes with that.

“But then there’s a part that’s completely unacceptable – and I think we can all agree that part is unacceptable. And we don’t tolerate that as an industry.

“We leave that with the AFL Integrity (Unit) at the moment and I expect a pretty forthright response. But this is the current nature we need to consider within the AFL environment and we all have responsibilities … and you’ve got to understand that the ripple effect goes beyond what your opinion is. It reaches deeper."

Michael Voss looks on during the R17 match between Carlton and Collingwood at the MCG on July 4, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Voss spoke fondly of his memories of growing up around a football club at Morningside, where his father was captain-coach, and the magic of holding his first leather Sherrin football at age 12.

“I always felt like football made you feel like you belong – and that’s what football clubs are all about. You have a sense of belonging, it’s about families, about communities. It’s about bringing people together…" Voss said.

“And then I’ve also seen the dark side of football, where we blame, we become victims and it’s this environment where things are quite toxic. We think by showing passion is about anger – and it’s not about that at all.

“So when you see both, it’s what you choose for me… when you turn up on the weekend and I do what I do, I do that for Carlton and I do that for the next kid that’s going to be playing in the Carlton Football Club jumper. I do it so our football club can have this sustained success that we’re all craving for.

“But there’s a way we need to behave and there’s a way we need to go about it – and when things are tough, you’ve got to show that support the right way. Not the wrong way.

“Now if that’s a measure for some people on what it should look like, then I’m sorry you don’t belong here.

“We’ll move on and we’ll make sure we continue to bring a supporter base that will support in the good times and it will support in the bad and we’ll continue to support our people to be able to do that."

Michael Voss speaks to reporters on July 9, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Voss received support from Brisbane coach Chris Fagan, who also spoke to reporters on Wednesday morning.

"We've all been through that," Fagan said of Voss's predicament.

"It's tough. I see there was some death threats ... that's pretty average.

"I've got no doubt he'd be doing the best job that he can, but that's just the world AFL coaches live in.

"Faceless people, lack of courage. As coaches, we try to brush those things off, to be honest."

Voss's premiership teammate at Brisbane, Collingwood coach Craig McRae, was equally supportive.

"It's quite sad, isn't it? There's a boundary line and then you step over that and you've got your home life," McRae said.

"There's the reality of, 'Come on, let's be better than that as a society'.

"He's doing a job and he's a great person, Michael. I hope he's going OK."