Errol Gulden looks ahead to Sydney's clash against St Kilda and keeps the finals dream alive

Errol Gulden at Sydney training on July 9, 2025. Picture: Brett Costello

BE PERFECT.

That's the mantra for Sydney from midfield ace Errol Gulden if they are to make a miracle run into the finals.

Sunday's stirring win over Fremantle has kept alive whatever faint hopes Sydney has of playing in September but Gulden concedes there is little margin for error from here, starting with the challenge of the Saints on Sunday in Melbourne.

"We probably have to win every game if we want to play finals," Gulden admitted.

"We still think we're capable. Whether we do or not that's another story, but all we can do is keep taking care of our business and just pray that a few results go our way.

"Unfortunately we've left ourselves in this position given our start to the year. As cliche as it is, we're just worrying about each game and not looking at the ladder too much and trying to stay off the ladder predictor on the AFL app, too."

The challenge of winning every game has been made all the more difficult by injuries to arguably their two most important forwards, Tom Papley and Joel Amartey.

Amartey will miss the rest of the home-and-away season with an adductor problem while Papley strained his hamstring in just his third game back from injury on the weekend and will miss up to three more weeks.

"I was pretty shattered for Joel after the game. I spent a lot of time with those boys in rehab and to see the amount of work they put in and then be injured again, it's super disappointing," said Gulden.

Errol Gulden at Sydney training on July 9, 2025. Picture: Brett Costello

In contrast, there have been no hiccups to date in Gulden's golden return from his lengthy injury layoff. The two-time All-Australian has been as influential as ever despite missing the first 15 games of the season, averaging nearly 25 possessions from his first three games back and nearly seven tackles a game - a stat he doesn't get recognised enough for.

"I put in a pretty big body of work for the last four to six weeks before I returned," said Gulden, who admits he has a fresh perspective on life as an AFL footballer after missing so much of the season.

"How enjoyable it is but also how hard AFL football is. It's still been a bit of a challenge to try and get up to speed with the game. More than anything I'm just having fun playing footy."

His excellent performance against the Dockers was capped off with a critical goal in the third term as the Swans took charge and it came with an emotional celebration in tribute to the late Liverpool star, Diogo Jota.

"Being a Liverpool fan or just a sports fan in general, it was pretty heartbreaking to see the tragic death. Dylan Stephens from North, we're both big fans, so we were chatting about it (a celebration)," he said.

"The only thing that can come out of tragic accidents like this is you gain a little bit of perspective and realise that you can take for granted the relationships you have sometimes. We were definitely a little bit more grateful for each other last week."

The ease in which Gulden has slotted back into the Swans star-studded midfield has been helped by the sensational form of ruck Brodie Grundy. The 31-year-old is making a strong run at a third All-Australian blazer and his output has had a direct impact on the Swans winning three of their past four games.

"He's been amazing," Gulden said. "You can definitely get a bit more proactive (with a ruckman in that form and) you don't have to play as defensive around the stoppage. But more than anything, you just gain confidence. When you have a big man up and going like that you just walk taller."

Brodie Grundy at Sydney training on July 9, 2025. Picture: Brett Costello

Grundy's game in the win over Fremantle was matched by that of James Jordon, who performed an outstanding lockdown role on Caleb Serong, restricting the Dockers ball magnet to just 11 touches - his lowest number since his fourth game in the AFL.

On Sunday, it's likely the man they call 'The Padlock' will be sent to the Saints biggest weapon, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera.

"It was an amazing performance from 'JJ', we're kind of used to it now. I would assume that'll be where he goes (Wanganeen-Milera) but that'll be up to the coaches."

Stopping the Saints dangerman will be critical if they are to halt a poor recent run against St Kilda and maintain those finals chances, having lost their past two games against them.

Gulden admits St.Kilda's defensive expertise has been a big issue for the Swans in recent clashes.

"That's one thing they're really good at; restricting the opposition from scoring, throwing up lots of numbers around the stoppage and making it very difficult to chain the ball from end to end," he said.

"They've got some great players as well offensively. They're dangerous and they've been a bit of a bogey team for us as well losing to them last year at Marvel. So it's a game we're going to have to have our full attention on."