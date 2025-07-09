Adelaide and two of its players have been fined for ignoring AFL warnings about wearing metal studs in their boots

Josh Rachele and Ben Keays during Adelaide's win over Richmond in R16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has been slapped with a financial sanction, while Crows stars Ben Keays and Josh Rachele have also been penalised, after repeatedly ignoring AFL warnings to not wear metal studs in their boots during games.

Adelaide has been fined a total of $7500, while Keays ($5000) and Rachele ($2500) have also been sanctioned individually, having continued with the practice after receiving multiple warnings from League headquarters recently.

Keays copped a heftier punishment after being caught wearing metal studs in four more games since receiving an initial warning from the AFL, while Rachele was also fined after wearing illegal boots two more times.

Ben Keays and Josh Rachele celebrate a goal during Adelaide's game against West Coast in R11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL sent a memo to all clubs in early June reminding them of the League-wide ban on metal studs.

Adelaide's financial sanction is not expected to come from its soft cap.

The financial sanctions come after Toby Greene revealed he wore metal studs to combat the patchy SCG surface in a game earlier this year, with the League ruling out an investigation into the Greater Western Sydney captain due to that match coming before the June memo was sent out.

Clubs have continually been reminded about metal studs being outlawed after an incident in 2020 that saw Collingwood's Isaac Quaynor split open with a gruesome eight-inch gash through his shin after being caught by the boot of Sydney's Sam Wicks.

Wicks was found to be wearing non-compliant boots that featured a hybrid soleplate consisting of plastic and aluminium stops, with the Swans later apologising for the incident but escaping a sanction from the AFL.

However, the League later wrote to clubs saying "exposed metal studs have the potential to cause injuries and have no place across any level of the game", reminding them of penalties for breaches than could skyrocket to as much as $40,000.