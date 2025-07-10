Levi Ashcroft celebrates a goal during the R18 match between Brisbane and Carlton at Marvel Stadium on July 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

A RUTHLESS Brisbane has comfortably beaten Carlton by 37 points as the heat continues to rise on embattled Blues coach Michael Voss.

The reigning premiers led at every change, holding the Blues goalless in the third term before running out 15.13 (103) to 9.12 (66) winners in front of 32,898 people at Marvel Stadium on Thursday night.

Lions midfielder Josh Dunkley was awarded the inaugural Robert Walls Medal for his 28 disposals and 13 tackles.

But the win came at a cost with premiership defender Noah Answerth leaving the ground in the second term with an Achilles injury. The defender was unable to put any weight on his foot and was assisted off the ground by Lions medical staff.

Brisbane's physicality had come into question this week having laid just 35 tackles in their round 17 win over Port Adelaide just five days ago, but the Lions were relentless against the Blues, surpassing that total by half-time and finishing the match with 69 tackles.

Oscar McInerny made a successful return to the line-up in his first game at AFL level since round nine, while Blues tall Tom De Koning had a quiet night playing predominantly forward, finishing with one goal and 14 disposals.

Dual Coleman medallist Charlie Curnow was held goalless for the fourth consecutive game.

Carlton's defence was under fire from the start with Brisbane's repeat inside 50s putting Blues players under pressure. The Lions' pressure led to poor decision making and Brisbane capitalised with the first three goals from turnovers through Jarrod Berry, Charlie Cameron and Eric Hipwood.

Cameron's goal came after a collision between Lachie Cowan and field umpire Andrew Heffernan inside Brisbane's 50.

The Blues finally got on the board when Orazio Fantasia squeezed through a checkside snap from a contest and Zac Williams put together some fancy footwork to get their second.

But the quarter's biggest highlight came after the siren when Carlton ruck Marc Pittonet launched a torp from 55 metres out, with the ball sailing over the line and reducing the margin to 13 points at the first break.

Blues defender Matthew Carroll had five minutes that he will want to forget just before the main break when he was caught twice holding the ball in front of goal, putting the Lions 30 points up at half-time.

The game well and truly broke open in the third quarter, with the Lions kicking four unanswered goals for the term while the Blues squandered their opportunities by missing gettable shots in front of goal.

To make matters worse, Fantasia was subbed out in the third term with a hamstring injury.

Cowan and umpire collide

After a week of scrutiny on umpire contact, another incident on Thursday night is bound to raise eyebrows when field umpire Andrew Heffernan and Carlton defender Lachie Cowan collided inside Brisbane's forward 50. With Cowan on the ground, the kick that would have hit the Blue lace-out became a turnover and resulted in a Charlie Cameron goal.

Pittonet goes bang

When Blues ruck Marc Pitonett was granted a free kick on the top of Carlton's 50 after the siren. The 202cm ruck launched a torp on goal and much to the delight of his teammates and Carlton fans, the ball floated across the line for one of the highlights of the game.

CARLTON 3.3 6.6 6.10 15.13 (103)

BRISBANE 5.4 11.6 15.8 9.12 (66)

GOALS

Carlton: Pittonet 2, Fantasia, Williams, Cripps, Durdin, De Koning, Hewett, McGovern

Brisbane: Cameron 3, Rayner 2, Morris 2, Berry, Hipwood, W.Ashcroft, McCluggage, L.Ashcroft, Lohmann, Bailey, Fort

BEST

Carlton: Hewett, Cripps, Cowan, Pittonet, Haynes

Brisbane: Dunkley, W.Ashcroft, Cameron, Neale, Rayner

INJURIES

Carlton: Orazio Fantasia (hamstring)

Brisbane: Noah Answerth (Achilles)

SUBSTITUTES

Carlton: Cooper Lord (replaced Orazio Fantasia in the third quarter)

Brisbane: Darcy Gardiner (replaced Noah Answerth in the second quarter)

Crowd: 32,898 at Marvel Stadium