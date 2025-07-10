Superkick players celebrate the milestone of 23,000 participants at Luna Park on July 10, 2025. Picture: Brett Costello

ONE OF the AFL's most famous players to wear the number 23 – Lance 'Buddy' Franklin – surprised 100 lucky NAB AFL Superkickers at Sydney's Luna Park on Thursday to celebrate NAB AFL Superkick's new milestone of 23,000 participants.

Franklin, who is a NAB AFL Superkick ambassador, is an icon of both Hawthorn and Sydney Football Clubs and wore the number 23 with pride across more than 350 AFL games.

New South Wales has seen a boom in Superkick participation this year, with a 72 per cent year-on-year increase of Superkick centres to over 250. Registrations in NSW/ACT now account for more than 28 per cent of total Superkick participants nationally.

The program is also proving popular in Victoria which has soared to more than 5,000 participants, an increase of 215 per cent year-on-year, followed closely by Queensland which has seen a more than 165 per cent increase in participants this year.

NAB AFL Superkick – touted as the cool 'older sibling' of NAB AFL Auskick – is where buddies, mud and confidence collide with skill development and modified match play.

Specifically designed for kids aged 7-12 years old, NAB AFL Superkick is for children who are looking to develop their skills or who are picking up a footy for the first time.

The tackle-free modified match play program boasts smaller team sizes and a shorter season than community football, providing the perfect introduction for new participants to connect with footy at their own pace in a fun and inclusive environment.

The rapid increase in registrations in NSW/ACT has shown that the Superkick format is accessible for all families, even those who are picking up a footy for the first time, with more than 30 per cent of registered Superkick participants in the state having at least one parent who was born overseas.

The milestone of 23,000 participants nationally comes only a year after Superkick reached its first milestone of more than 10,000 participants in its inaugural season in 2024.

There are now more than 192 community NAB AFL Superkick centres around the country, an increase of 300 per cent from 2024.

Speaking at Luna Park in Sydney to celebrate the milestone, NAB AFL Superkick ambassador Lance 'Buddy' Franklin said it was fantastic to see such a significant uptake of the program.

“To see the popularity of Superkick rise so quickly in only its second year is fantastic for everyone involved, particularly here in Sydney where the game continues to grow each year,” Franklin said.

“It's great to have a program designed specifically for that older age group of kids, like everyone here at today. The kids told me that they love getting the chance to work on their skills and get involved in the match play at every session.

“Superkick is also a perfect opportunity for kids who are new to the game to try the sport for the first time, being tackle-free and a shorter season, everyone can get involved and have a go.”

Executive General Manager of Game Development, Rob Auld, said: “We are thrilled to have reached this milestone of 23,000 participants in only the second year of NAB AFL Superkick and the kids loved having Lance attend Luna Park today as our ambassador and special guest.

“We've seen great growth in the number of registrations for NAB AFL Superkick, with registrations rising in all states and territories, especially in New South Wales which now has one of the highest uptake of Superkick nationally.

“Term 3 is starting back up soon for kids and NAB AFL Superkick has been designed to fit in with busy family schedules with sessions held at local centres and offering after school times to ensure the program is flexible and accessible.

“As we continue to grow towards our target of one million participants, NAB AFL Superkick is a fantastic option for those new to our game, in NSW we have over 30% of participants from culturally diverse backgrounds, Superkick is an ideal option for new and existing participants to join in and enjoy the fun of being part of the AFL.

“On behalf of the AFL I'd like to thank NAB for their continual support in growing the game across both of our major participation programs.”

NAB Group Chief Operating Officer Les Matheson said NAB was proud to support Superkick and make footy more accessible for kids, families and customers.

“NAB AFL Superkick plays a key role in making footy accessible for all Australians. We're passionate about supporting the growth of the game across the country and giving kids more opportunities to have fun and kick goals.”

With the 2025 season still underway, this number is expected to rise even further before the end of the year.

For more information about NAB AFL Superkick visit: play.afl/superkick

About NAB AFL Superkick

NAB AFL Superkick is the league's new program that encourages more children to get involved and connect with Australian rules football.

NAB AFL Superkick invites all children aged 7-12 no matter their knowledge, skill or ability, to participate in the tackle-free program.

In weekly sessions, kids focus on developing skills before putting them into action with modified match-play.

NAB AFL Superkick offers an inclusive environment for everyone to get involved, with optional 'All Girls' programs available.

Upon signing up, all community Superkickers get an awesome pack filled with cool footy goodies not available anywhere else.

Visit play.afl/superkick for more details.