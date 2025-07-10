A Magpies member has copped a hefty ban for sending a threatening text message to the MCG's anti-social behaviour hotline

Michael Voss looks on during the R17 match between Carlton and Collingwood at the MCG on July 4, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

A COLLINGWOOD member has been banned from attending AFL and AFLW matches, and all events at the MCG, for five years for sending a threatening text message about Carlton coach Michael Voss.

The patron sent what the AFL has labelled "a highly inappropriate and threatening text message" to the MCG's anti-social behaviour hotline during last Friday's night match between Carlton and Collingwood.

The Magpies confirmed on Thursday that the patron was a Collingwood member.

"The anti-social hotline at venues is designed to ensure everyone attending the match can do so in a safe and inclusive manner, and the majority of times this service is used appropriately,” Head of AFL Integrity and Security Tony Keane said.

"We understand there is passion in the game however the text message in question sent to the MCG hotline on Friday crossed the line.

"Regardless of the intent, no coach, player, official, staff member or fan deserves to be threatened in such a way, and now that patron has lost the privilege of attending the footy."

The Magpies said the patron's membership would be torn up.

"Collingwood supports the sanction issued to a club member following their misuse of the MCG's anti-social behaviour hotline during the Round 17 match against Carlton," the club said.

"The club is very disappointed by the member's actions which have resulted in a five-year ban from both the MCG and AFL – Collingwood will follow suit.

"Collingwood will not tolerate any threats to officials, supporters or individuals involved in our great game – such conduct is unacceptable and not representative of the club or its values."

Voss said he initially dismissed the threat but upon reflection, decided he needed to speak out about the impact of "the dark side of football" on the people involved.

"I was dismissive at first. But there's a flow-on effect," he told reporters at a media conference on Wednesday morning.

"The first thing you always think about is the person beside you or the family member or the team. Because as a result of what I do, you appreciate there’s an element of scrutiny that comes with that.

"But then there’s a part that’s completely unacceptable – and I think we can all agree that part is unacceptable. And we don’t tolerate that as an industry.

"We leave that with the AFL Integrity (Unit) at the moment and I expect a pretty forthright response. But this is the current nature we need to consider within the AFL environment and we all have responsibilities … and you’ve got to understand that the ripple effect goes beyond what your opinion is. It reaches deeper."