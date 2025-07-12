Chad Wingard says a more permanent shift into the midfield for Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera would benefit both him and the club

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera in action during the match between St Kilda and Richmond at Marvel Stadium in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

TWO-TIME All-Australian Chad Wingard believes Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera needs to spend more time in the midfield, saying the St Kilda star could win a Brownlow Medal from that position.

The Saints flyer is one of the hottest players in the game right now, with the speculation over his future beyond this season clearly not hampering his on-field performance.

Having made his name as a half-back, Wanganeen-Milera picked up 43 disposals in a dominant display against Hawthorn last week, including 15 in the final term when playing in the midfield.

Wingard says a more permanent shift into the middle will benefit both the player and the club.

"If you're St Kilda, you'd love to have two or three of him and put him everywhere," Wingard said on The Round Ahead.

"St Kilda won the inside 50s on the weekend and they looked the most potent in the last quarter when he was the last one delivering it inside. The 'money ball', as we like to call it.

"I'd love to see him in the midfield more often.

"He's too potent (to not play midfield).

"Their biggest breakdown is not scoring enough. Yes, their ball movement from the back half has improved, but they're going very wide. So put him in position to make a difference, and that's the midfield.

"It could mean individual success - he could become a Brownlow medallist - and also team success. I think it's going to help them."

With the Saints to play Sydney on Sunday, it is expected that Swans tagger James Jordon will run with Wanganeen-Milera, having blanketed Fremantle star Caleb Serong last week.

Swans half forward Braeden Campbell is another option to play on the Saints star having shut down Dockers half-back Jordan Clark in round 17.

"I think it has to be Jordon in the centre, and everywhere else has to be the team," Wingard said of which Swan should take responsibility for Wanganeen-Milera on Sunday.

"Everyone has to notice where he is at all times."