ADELAIDE defender Jordon Butts has been sent to hospital for assessment after suffering a chest injury during Saturday afternoon's clash against the Western Bulldogs.
Butts was subbed out of the match during the second quarter, with the Crows confirming at half time he had been sent to hospital for further assessment.
Broadcast vision showed the 25-year-old walking slowly in the rooms after being removed from the game.
Butts had been matched up against imposing Bulldogs forward Sam Darcy during the first quarter, with Darcy goalless during Butts' tenure.
Chayce Jones was subbed into the game in Butts' stead.
