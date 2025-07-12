Adelaide defender Jordon Butts has been sent to hospital for further assessment during the Crows' Saturday afternoon clash with the Western Bulldogs

Jordon Butts and Sam Darcy compete for the ball during round 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE defender Jordon Butts has been sent to hospital for assessment after suffering a chest injury during Saturday afternoon's clash against the Western Bulldogs.

Butts was subbed out of the match during the second quarter, with the Crows confirming at half time he had been sent to hospital for further assessment.

BULLDOGS v CROWS Full match coverage and stats

Broadcast vision showed the 25-year-old walking slowly in the rooms after being removed from the game.

Learn More 00:41

Butts had been matched up against imposing Bulldogs forward Sam Darcy during the first quarter, with Darcy goalless during Butts' tenure.

Chayce Jones was subbed into the game in Butts' stead.

More to come