Tom McCartin is escorted off Marvel Stadium during Sydney's match against St Kilda in R18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY key defender Tom McCartin's short-term future is unclear after he again entered concussion protocols following a knock to the head late in Sunday's narrow victory over St Kilda.

McCartin was felled as Saints debutant Max Heath reached to take a mark on the lead and hit the turf face first.

SAINTS v SWANS Full match coverage and stats

It sent concern around Marvel Stadium given the history of both McCartin and his brother Paddy with concussion.

Tom missed nine games in 2023 after complications following a concussion suffered in round four of that year, while he missed another four games last season due to a seperate concussion.

Brother Paddy retired from the AFL in 2023 at the age of 27 due to the impact of the multiple head knocks he suffered.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 06:43 Lyon post-match, R18: 'We're frustrated, and angry, really' Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round 18’s match against Sydney

08:15 Highlights: St Kilda v Sydney The Saints and Swans clash in round 18 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

06:50 Cox post-match, R18: 'We'll support him (McCartin), but he was walking around in the change rooms, which is really good' Watch Sydney’s press conference after round 18’s match against St Kilda

03:05 Last two mins: Crucial intercepts see Swans hold off Saints The thrilling final moments between St Kilda and Sydney in round 18

00:42 'The best ruck work you'll ever see': Grundy-Gulden magic seals Swans win Errol Gulden snaps a stunning goal following Brodie Grundy's great ruck craft, putting the Swans ahead late in the final term

00:46 Fireworks erupt after debutant's late hit rules out McCartin Tensions boil over in the final term after first-gamer Max Heath makes strong contact with Tom McCartin, ruling him out for the remainder of the match

00:39 Wait is over: Heath's magical moment Max Heath kicks his first career goal after years of waiting on the sidelines

00:51 Saint in agony after suffering gruesome arm injury Dan Butler leaves the field with medical staff following a tackling incident late in the second quarter

00:51 Saints get stuck into Grundy after botched effort Brodie Grundy came off second best when he attempted a sidestep that went wrong

00:37 Hugh's moment: Boxshall nails career first Hugh Boxshall slots his first goal at AFL level after taking advantage of Liam Henry's brilliant tackle

00:48 Swans get stuck into young Saint after free kick Jake Lloyd runs into an open goal following Alixzander Tauru's off the ball free kick that sparked some niggle

00:50 Heeney capitalises on massive backline blunder Isaac Heeney finishes off a fantastic snapping goal after creating a turnover from Alixzander Tauru's risky backward kick

Given Tom's history, he was immediately subbed out of the game on Sunday and coach Dean Cox confirmed the 25-year-old has entered concussion protocols.

"We entered into protocols, that's the first thing," Cox said.

"You just ruled (him) out of the game with symptoms and entered straight into protocols. So, he's okay. Now we'll assess him in the next couple of days.

"We'll support him, but he was walking around in the change rooms, which is really good.

"Straight away, symptoms suggested that he'll go into protocols."

Learn More 00:46

Sydney had already made its substitute a quarter prior – deciding to withdraw Aaron Francis from the game to get the fresh legs of Riley Bice onto the field – so was left with just three available players on the bench for the remainder of the game.

"That's a decision that we made," Cox said when asked whether the sub rule had disadvantaged his side in that instance.

"My ideal thing with the sub rule is, if you have five players there, why can't they play? Do you need to have a sub? My thing is, just play all five."

Ultimately the Swans won out thanks to a neat Errol Gulden goal in the final four minutes, after which it defended grimly to its five-point lead.

Learn More 00:42

For Gulden, it was a moment of relief after a tough, contested day at the office.

"Probably more relief than anything, to be honest," Gulden told AFL.com.au of the goal.

"We didn't play our best today, clearly, and it probably wasn't my best either. So, to pop up with an important moment is always good. Most importantly, get the four points and improve and roll on."

It was a tap from in-form ruck Brodie Grundy that made it possible, with the tall crucial to the victory to continue his brilliant recent form.

Learn More 06:50

"He's been unbelievable. Obviously, I've only been in for the four games, but I just noticed a difference that he's made for our midfield group in particular, and allowing us to probably get a little bit more active around stoppage and contest.

"And his ability to hit the ball 360 degrees makes it really hard for opposition players to defence, and it makes it good for us getting on the end of it."

Another Swan who stepped up late in the game to push his side over the line was Will Hayward, who had five disposals, three marks and two goals in the final quarter, including a pivotal grab in defence in the closing minutes.

"I think one thing you have to make sure (of) is you know how to close moments out. Will Hayward, when he drops behind the ball and takes a saving mark, not only what he was doing ahead of the ball, but to be able to do that behind the ball was really telling," Cox said.

For St Kilda coach Ross Lyon, there was a sense of frustration that his side let one slip. There were positives for Lyon given his young team showed a clear ability to take away Sydney's ball movement for much of the game, but going down by five points at the death left a sour taste in his mouth.

Learn More 06:43

"We're frustrated, and angry, really. But it's like, it's okay to be angry. It's what you do with your anger. It's okay to feel that emotion, but channel it. Not into dysfunction, not a pity party. Channel it into improvement, and that's what we're doing," Lyon said.

He alluded to the youth and inexperience in the side, which included debutant Max Heath and third-gamer Alix Tauru, but that skill needs to come with the spirit and desire the side plays with.

Lyon also confirmed that small forward Dan Butler suffered a dislocated elbow in the second quarter, and is set for some time on the sidelines.

"Butler, dislocated elbow, or partial, they're a nasty injury, they decouple to the ligament. So, we'll have a scan. He's pretty tough, at least a month. Could be the season," Lyon said.