MORE midfield mastery from Zak Butters has inspired fast-finishing Port Adelaide to a comeback 26-point win over a plucky West Coast.
The Power trailed by 33 points in the opening quarter before rallying to a 12.15 (87) to 9.7 (61) victory at Adelaide Oval on Sunday.
Butters, whose 38 disposals included 14 in the first term, was brilliant as Port booted the last five goals of the game to triumph.
The Power, who lost captain Connor Rozee to a finger injury, kicked the opening goal of the match but didn't hit the front again until early in the final term.
West Coast produced its highest scoring quarter under first-year coach Andrew McQualter, booting 6.3 to 2.2 in the opening term.
The Eagles flourished with a 17-8 inside-50 dominance on a day when it was announced their midfielder Jack Graham had been suspended by the AFL for four matches for a homophobic slur against an opponent.
West Coast's 25-point lead at quarter-time prompted stern words from Power coach Ken Hinkley to his players.
But the Eagles, after a superb Liam Baker goal when the ex-Tiger had two disposals in the chain and then converted with a third, were still four goals up midway through the second stanza.
The tide then turned, with Port scoring two quick majors to creep within eight points.
But late set-shot misses from Port pair Mitch Georgiades and Jack Lukosius ensured the visitors led by 11 points at half-time.
Both teams kicked two majors in a tight third term – Port kicked 2.6 and scores were level until a late Jobe Shanahan strike gave the Eagles a six-point edge at three-quarter time.
But Port's Darcy Byrne-Jones put his side in front five minutes into the final term – the first of five successive goals for his club.
Power forward Georgiades kicked 3.5, Jason Horne-Francis booted three majors from 27 disposals, and Joe Richards and Byrne-Jones kicked two goals each.
Port's standout Butters received solid midfield support from Brownlow medallist Ollie Wines (25 touches), and Kane Farrell (20) was creative at half-back.
West Coast young gun Harley Reid gathered a team-high 26 disposals, Clay Hall (21 touches) and Jack Williams (two goals) impressed, while veterans Liam Duggan (21) and Baker (18) were prominent.
Plenty of fireworks as Butters, JHF and Reid clash
The game came to life in the second half amid a series of scuffles. Power duo Zak Butters and Jason Horne-Francis and Eagles gun Harley Reid were central to the action as Port ran over the top of West Coast. Horne-Francis lashed out at Jack Hutchinson while the Eagle was on the ground in the final term and he let Reid know about his last-quarter goals, too, while Butters was also involved in a fiery finish to the contest.
Power build impressive flexibility
Miles Bergman's move into the midfield this year has given Port more options, and the ability of their onball brigade to move around should prove a weapon moving forward. Bergman spent time in the middle, up forward and in defence against the Eagles, captain Connor Rozee moved from half-back to the middle and Butters and Horne-Francis spent time in the middle and inside 50. It gives the Power plenty of options.
The Eagles are making progress under 'Mini'
They fell to a miserable 1-16 win-loss record, but West Coast pushed Port hard away from home and continued to show signs it is moving in the right direction under first-year coach Andrew McQualter. The Eagles found plenty of the space, particularly in the first half, as they moved the ball well, led by Reid and Liam Baker. But they were overrun to fall to another defeat despite their brave effort.
PORT ADELAIDE 2.2 5.6 7.12 12.15 (87)
WEST COAST 6.3 7.5 9.6 9.7 (61)
GOALS
Port Adelaide: Horne-Francis 3, Georgiades 3, Richards 2, Byrne-Jones 2, Boak, Bergman
West Coast: J.Williams 2, B.Williams, Shanahan, Reid, Flynn, Dewar, Brockman, Baker
BEST
Port Adelaide: Butters, Horne-Francis, Richards, Wines, Georgiades, Farrell
West Coast: Reid, Edwards, Baker, Hutchinson, Cole
INJURIES
Port Adelaide: Rozee (finger)
West Coast: Nil
LATE CHANGES
Port Adelaide: Nil
West Coast: Liam Ryan (soreness) replaced by Noah Long
SUBSTITUTES
Port Adelaide: Will Lorenz (replaced Connor Rozee in the third quarter)
West Coast: Noah Long (replaced Malakai Champion at three-quarter time)
Crowd: TBC at Adelaide Oval