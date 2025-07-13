Jack Graham has received support from Eagles coach Andrew McQualter after his suspension

Jack Graham in action during West Coast's clash against Fremantle in round three, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast coach Andrew McQualter has labelled Jack Graham a "good person" who made a mistake after the midfielder was suspended for a homophobic slur.

Graham missed the Eagles' loss to Port Adelaide on Sunday after being handed a four-match ban for a homophobic slur during the clash against Greater Western Sydney on July 4.

Speaking after the 26-point defeat to the Power, McQualter said Graham would serve his punishment for "one word that was a mistake".

"Jack clearly made a mistake, owned his mistake. Jack's a really good person, I've known him for a very long time," he said.

"This is an error on Jack's behalf and he understands that it doesn't align with the values of our club. The process we went through was the club was informed and we worked with the Giants in the process and then eventually with the AFL.

"Jack's accepted his sanction and understands where it lies. Our priority now is to look after Jack and his wellbeing and to continue to educate our players as much as we can so that's where it lies for now.

"I appreciate it's a story and got some interest, but we're just going to continue to support Jack."

Without Graham, the Eagles stormed out of the blocks against Port and led by 25 points at the first change.

But the Power, led by Zak Butters (38 disposals and seven clearances), fought back before charging away late.

"I thought we competed really well, I was really proud of the effort for a large part of that game," McQualter said.

"(It was a) challenging 24 hours for our footy club and (in the) first quarter in particular, I thought we competed really well. At the end, I think Power's class was just able to shine through."

Port was dealt an injury blow with captain Connor Rozee subbed out in the third quarter with a dislocated finger.

Rozee, who had 16 disposals before his day ended early, will undergo scans to determine the severity of the injury.

"He's got a sore hand, I think a dislocated finger," coach Ken Hinkley said.

"It was like, 'We're not quite sure how this is looking, we'll take some necessary action here and take him out of the game based on (the fact) he's too important to us for not just today but for the long term and we'll look after him.'

"We weren't flying so we probably would've loved to have kept him out there, but the right thing to do was take him out.

"We'll get a scan, see what it looks like, whether there's a crack or not in the hand, we won't know until we get that."