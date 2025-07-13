Sam Switkowski celebrates a goal for Fremantle against Hawthorn in R18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN THIS week's Things We Learned, we discover Adelaide's recruits are making a big impact, the Lions responded to their coach's call plus much, much more.

Check out what we learned from round 18 of the 2025 season.

1) This darting Docker has a vital role to play in finals chase

Justin Longmuir believes Sam Switkowski is one of the best small forwards in the AFL when he's performing at his best, and it's hard to disagree with him after Saturday night's best-on-ground performance against Hawthorn. Switkowski was in excellent form before he suffered a hamstring injury in round 14, but he returned even better against the Hawks to produce one of the best games of his career as he prepares to reach his 100-game milestone. The darting Docker had a game-high eight score involvements and was the crucial link between the midfield and forwards with his elite decision-making and clean, attacking disposals. His pressure was supreme and he booted a career-best three goals, ensuring the Dockers made a fast start to every quarter. Largely unheralded, the 28-year-old has a critical role to play in the final six weeks of the season and potentially beyond. – Nathan Schmook

2) This Demon is one of the hottest forwards in the game right now

Jake Melksham is playing like someone who deserves another contract for 2026. The veteran turns 34 in August, but after a huge three weeks, the forward's form warrants a new deal for a 16th season in the AFL. Melksham torched North Melbourne with five goals on Sunday to help end Melbourne's five-game losing streak, after slotting four in Adelaide last weekend, following 5.6 against Gold Coast in round 16. The Demons have every right to take their time on a new deal, given the former Bomber tore his ACL in the final round of 2023 and only played eight games last year. But right now, Melksham is adding plenty of value around young key pair Jacob van Rooyen and Matt Jefferson. Veterans are in vogue in 2025 and this man is one of the hottest forwards in the game right now. - Josh Gabelich

3) Matt Rowell's desperation is made for September

In the past fortnight, Matt Rowell has been in the news for signing a two-year contract extension and being front and centre of the AFL's crackdown on umpire contact. But against Collingwood on Friday night, he let his football do the talking. Aside from the big numbers (32 disposals, 13 tackles and 12 clearances) it was the impact - particularly in the final 10 minutes - that stood out. After his skipper Noah Anderson gave the Suns a nine-point advantage, Rowell's tenacity late in the game helped get his team over the line. His desperate lunge to force a Will Hoskin-Elliott kick out on the full. His 12th and 13th tackles for the game, which won holding-the-ball decisions against Jack Crisp and Dan Houston. His 12th clearance when they needed it the most. It was everything you'd want from an inside midfielder and there's not many players in the AFL you'd want beside you in football's version of the trenches. – Michael Whiting

4) Sydney's on field leadership is a difference-maker

There's been no question Sydney has missed the skill of players like Errol Gulden, Callum Mills and Harry Cunningham throughout the season, but above all it has been their leadership and ability to step up in big moments that has been missed. Early in the season, the reliance on stars Chad Warner and Isaac Heeney to lift the team was apparent, but now with the load being spread, they look a different side. Even on a tough day, Gulden was able to step up in a big moment to kick the matchwinning goal against St Kilda on Sunday, while the calm heads of Mills and Cunningham behind the ball kept the Swans within touching distance when the game was on the line. Leadership is an intangible, but it's an intangible finally back out on the field for Sydney, as it keeps its very faint finals heartbeat pumping. - Gemma Bastiani

5) Adelaide's under-the-radar recruits are making a big impact

They're not the biggest names in the competition, but on Saturday afternoon, two of Adelaide's off-season recruits quietly shone. Isaac Cumming flew somewhat under the radar at Greater Western Sydney, while Alex Neal-Bullen was the picture of consistency and quiet achievement at Melbourne, before both requested a move to West Lakes at the end of last year. Against the Western Bulldogs on Saturday, Cumming was instrumental in setting up the Crows' win, assisting with two of their first three goals before kicking one of his own. Clean in traffic and cool under pressure, he has added another dimension to Adelaide's engine room in his first season at the Crows. While he didn't kick a major himself on Saturday, Neal-Bullen had four score involvements and was a composed figure across the forward line. The Crows bagged the pair for next to nothing last October, and now they’re getting bang for buck. – Sophie Welsh

6) Forget the scrutiny, Harley Reid is building nicely

After an interrupted pre-season, Harley Reid made a slower start to 2025 than he would have liked, but the Eagles midfielder is starting to find form as the campaign goes on. The No.1 midfielder at West Coast and this year having to perform without Elliot Yeo by his side, Reid is the target for opponents every week. But the 20-year-old, whose future also remains a major talking point with a year remaining on his contract, again looks fit and powerful and continued his improving form against Port Adelaide on Sunday. He finished with 26 disposals, six clearances, seven tackles and a goal, and the fact the Power sent Willem Drew to him in the second half underlined the influence he was having. – Dejan Kalinic

7) The Giants' spread of attacking weapons makes them a premiership threat

Jesse Hogan did the damage as Greater Western Sydney rolled Geelong earlier this season, but his understudy Aaron Cadman was arguably even more pivotal to the result of the re-match at Engie Stadium on Saturday. The 21-year-old turned the game with four goals in the third term and finished with a career-high six as the Giants defeated the Cats to keep pace with the top four. Cadman has begun to live up to his immense potential with 16 goals as the Giants have gone on a four-match winning streak, while reigning Coleman medallist Hogan remains the focal point and skipper Toby Greene is still as dangerous as anyone in the forward half. The Giants are the only club with three players in the top 20 goalkickers in the AFL and their spread of attacking weapons threatens to become even greater after recruit Jake Stringer enjoyed his most impactful game yet for his third team with four goals. - Martin Pegan

8) You can't judge the Bombers on their 2025 season

Essendon was among the sides hoping to contend for the top eight this year and after winning five of their first eight games, the September-starved Bombers looked like they might finally return to finals. But after slumping to their sixth loss on the bounce, it's safe to say the season hasn't gone to plan, both on-field and off. The Bombers' promising start quickly unravelled as they were ravaged by injuries - many season-ending - week after week, with their injury list now at crisis point. An ACL rupture for Nic Martin and a serious foot injury for Will Setterfield against Richmond on Saturday night put the mounting injury toll at 14 players. And it doesn't get any easier from here, with the Bombers set to face finals hopefuls GWS, the Western Bulldogs and Geelong over the next month, as well as Sydney. Essendon will limp its way to the end of the season before resetting and going again in 2026. Perhaps then we'll get a clearer picture of where Brad Scott's side is truly at. - Alison O'Connor

9) The Lions responded to their coach's call to tackle

Before their game against Carlton on Thursday night, the Lions were the second lowest tackling team in the competition, averaging 54.3 a game. Most notably, the Lions had just 28 tackles in their round 14 loss to Greater Western Sydney and 35 last round against Port Adelaide. Chris Fagan said it was a focus for his team coming into Thursday night's game and they delivered, surpassing last week's tackle count before half-time. At the end of the match, the Lions had laid 69 tackles, equalling their second-highest count for the year, with best on ground and Robert Walls medallist, Josh Dunkley, notching up a game-high 13. It shows that even the reigning premier can evolve their game on the run, and that Fagan's messaging still resonates with his playing group. - Phoebe McWilliams