Fremantle returned to the top eight with a hard-fought win over Hawthorn

Josh Treacy and Murphy Reid celebrate a goal during the R18 match between Fremantle and Hawthorn at Optus Stadium on July 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE surged from behind against Hawthorn and forced its way back into the top eight on Saturday night, standing up in a brutal, finals-like clash at Optus Stadium to win by 13 points.

The Dockers trailed by two goals at the last break but stormed home with a four-goal run in the final quarter to win 12.5 (77) to 9.10 (64) in a statement win that sees them move a game clear in eighth spot.

It was a high-stakes clash that came down to moments in the final quarter, with key forwards Pat Voss and Josh Treacy and ruckman Sean Darcy all taking theirs to ice the game with cool set shots.

Returning small forward Sam Switkowski also delivered when the game was on the line, snapping a classy goal to start the Dockers' run as he capped a brilliant return from injury to finish with three and a game-high eight score involvements.

The pressure was red-hot the entire game as both teams played like their seasons were on the line. The Hawks lost no admirers but missed a chance to move into the top four after looking in control through the middle stages.

The win was the Dockers' sixth in seven games as they position themselves for a finals tilt, snapping the Hawks' four-game winning run and beating Sam Mitchell's men for the fifth straight time at Optus Stadium.

In one of the most important home and away games in coach Justin Longmuir's tenure, the Dockers' leaders stood up with Andrew Brayshaw (29 and six clearances) and Caleb Serong (29 and nine) relishing the combative circumstances.

Treacy was an aerial force again, repeatedly getting the Dockers out of trouble with contested grabs around the ground and finishing with an important goal.

Defender Jordan Clark stood up in the backline, while forward Michael Frederick was electric in important passages.

The game was attacked with ferocity even before the first bounce as Fremantle forward Voss and opponent James Sicily ended up on the turf wrestling as players made their way to their positions.

The ball was bounced and that intensity continued, with Switkowski intercepting at half-forward to set up the opening goal for Jye Amiss, who got an early confidence boost with just his second goal in five games.

Amid the big hits and fierce tackles were clean snaps from Frederick and Shai Bolton, who converted to give the Dockers an early break after a diving handball from Darcy set up the latter.

Returning Hawk Calsher Dear, who finished with three goals, was able to crumb a late goal to cut the margin to six points at the first break, keeping the Hawks in touch despite the game being more on the Dockers' terms and in their half.

The trend changed in the second quarter as the Hawks got on top at the stoppages and put the heat on Freo's defence with repeat inside 50s, taking the lead for the first time when Dear snapped his second goal.

With a weight of opportunities, Hawthorn's small forwards started to run riot at ground-level as Dylan Moore, Nick Watson, Connor Macdonald and Jack Ginnivan all kicked second-quarter goals.

The Dockers did well to capitalise on limited chances, but had work to do at the main break after the Hawks seized control in the contested-ball battle and at stoppages.

Switkowski continued to play a key role at the start of the third quarter, kicking the opening goal and darting through the middle of the ground dangerously as the Dockers grabbed a brief lead.

Skill errors out of defence let them down, however, as the Hawks repeatedly intercepted in the middle of the ground, kicking late goals through Macdonald off the ground and Finn Maginness from a contested mark.

A 13-point lead at the last change was a handy buffer for the Hawks, but they didn't count on the Dockers lifting like they did in a win that could count for plenty when the final eight is eventually settled.

FREMANTLE 3.1 6.1 8.1 12.5 (77)

HAWTHORN 2.2 7.4 9.8 9.10 (64)

GOALS

Fremantle: Switkowski 3, Amiss 2, Bolton 2, Frederick 2, Darcy, Treacy, Voss

Hawthorn: Dear 3, Macdonald, Ginnivan, Gunston, Maginness, Moore, Watson

BEST

Fremantle: Switkowski, Serong, Brayshaw, Treacy, Jackson, Bolton

Hawthorn: Amon, Dear, Ginnivan, Meek, Worpel, Newcombe

INJURIES

Fremantle: Nil

Hawthorn: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Fremantle: Isaiah Dudley (replaced Bailey Banfield at three-quarter time)

Hawthorn: Finn Maginness (replaced Cam Mackenzie in the third quarter)

Crowd: 49,460 at Optus Stadium