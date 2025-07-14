Will Setterfield and Nic Martin after the match between Richmond and Essendon at the MCG in round 18, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

AS WITH any round, there were some highs and there were some lows. Round 18 had it all … and plenty for coaches to think about this week with some forced trades.

With super high ownership, Nic Martin is the most traded out player following his ACL injury that ends his season. With his DEF/FWD status, there are a few options that can be considered across the different positions.

The big thing is that this trade may need to be considered in conjunction with Tristan Xerri, who faces a possible suspension.

A range of combinations are covered by The Traders including Jason Horne-Francis and Brodie Grundy for those with some change left over from last week's trades.

Martin and Xerri may not be the only problems as benches may be tested only a couple of weeks out from Fantasy finals. Calvin, Roy and Warnie consider the ramifications of injuries, suspension and form on the latest episode of the Official AFL Fantasy Podcast.

Episode guide

0:15 - The Traders' round 18 scores.

1:40 - Josh Daicos scored 82 Fantasy points in the last quarter.

7:50 - Luxury trade stocktake.

10:00 - Cash Cow of the Year votes for round 18.

11:15 - News of the week.

20:40 - Tag Watch.

23:50 - What to do with Nic Martin.

27:15 - Tristan Xerri moves using the Scale of Hardness.

34:40 - Alternative DPP moves with trades.

47:40 - Most traded in/out players and The Traders' moves.

