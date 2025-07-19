Follow all the action from Saturday's round 19 games

HAWTHORN renews hostilities with Port Adelaide in an important clash in Launceston on Saturday.

After a loss to Fremantle in Perth, the Hawks have been dragged back into the top-eight race with an 11-6 record.

The rivalry between Port and the Hawks came to life after a thrilling semi-final last year following a stoush between Ken Hinkley and Jack Ginnivan.

Port won the meeting between the clubs earlier in the year, to make it four straight victories over the Hawks.

The Hawks will be without Mabior Chol, who is injured, while Changkuoth Jiath and Cam Mackenzie have both been dropped.

However, Hawthorn has two big inclusions with Mitch Lewis recalled for his first senior game of 2025, alongside Jack Scrimshaw who is back in after a strong performance in the VFL.

Port has omitted Willie Rioli and is without injured stars Connor Rozee and Jason Horne-Francis, with Logan Evans, Jackson Mead and Dylan Williams coming into the side.

Williams will start as the sub for the Power, while Bailey Macdonald is Hawthorn's starting substitute.

Hawthorn v Port Adelaide at UTAS Stadium, 1.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: Bailey Macdonald

Port Adelaide: Dylan Williams

Sydney will look to continue its unlikely charge towards finals when it hosts North Melbourne.

The Swans battled past St Kilda last week to keep their slim finals chances alive.

Dean Cox's side has shown improved form since regaining several of its stars from injury, and is now sitting with an 8-9 record.

North Melbourne has made four changes, with Luke Davies-Uniacke back along with Callum Coleman-Jones, Brynn Teakle and debutant Zac Banch. Tristan Xerri is out due to suspension, while Finnbar Maley, Bailey Scott and Robert Hansen jnr have all been omitted.

For Sydney, Dane Rampe returns after overcoming a calf problem and Peter Ladhams has also been selected. Tom McCartin (concussion) and Aaron Francis (omitted) come out of the side.

The Kangaroos, meanwhile, are struggling and are now 4-1-12 after falling to Melbourne last week.

The Demons will be aiming for back-to-back wins when they take on Carlton at the MCG.

It has been a difficult season for Melbourne, which sits at 6-11 after its victory over North.

The Blues were well beaten by Brisbane last week and are also 6-11 as they continue to struggle.

Defender Steven May returns for the Demons, although sidekick Jake Lever has failed to overcome an ankle niggle and will miss. Harry Sharp comes in for Tom Sparrow.

Adam Saad, Francis Evans and Will White are back for the Blues, with Alex Cincotta, Orazio Fantasia and Mitch McGovern coming out of the side.

In a clash between the bottom two, West Coast and Richmond meet at Optus Stadium on Saturday night.

Despite showing some improved form, the Eagles have just one win in 2025 to hold a miserable 1-16 record.

The Tigers ended a seven-match losing streak with a scrappy win over Essendon last week, landing a fourth victory of the year.

While Richmond goes in to the match unchanged, West Coast has made three changes.

Tim Kelly regains his place after one week in the WAFL, with Liam Ryan and Jack Petruccelle are also back. Elijah Hewett, Noah Long and Malakai Champion will miss.