Ben Camporeale is facing a long ban after an incident in Carlton's VFL loss to Brisbane

Ben Camporeale in action for Carlton during the 2025 Smithy's VFL season. Picture: Rob Lawson/AFL Photos

CARLTON father-son recruit Ben Camporeale has been handed a lengthy suspension following a nasty head clash that left two Brisbane players with concussion last Friday at Ikon Park.

The incident was graded as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact, meaning Camporeale can accept a four-match ban with an early plea.

Deven Robertson was left with a concussion and broken teeth after Camporeale pushed him into James Tunstill at a centre bounce.

Tunstill has also entered concussion protocols following the incident in the final quarter that brought the game to a standstill.

Camporeale was selected at pick No.43 in last November's Telstra AFL Draft and has played 14 games in the VFL since arriving at Princes Park.

The 18-year-old son of 1995 premiership hero Scott was closing in on a debut after a strong block of form in the VFL.

Camporeale had collected 32, 25, 25, 22 and 26 disposals in the five games before last weekend.

Ben's twin brother Lucas made an impressive debut against Richmond in round one but has only played once more under Michael Voss in 2025 around 12 games in the VFL.