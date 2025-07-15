Dan Houston tackles Neil Erasmus during Collingwood's clash against Fremantle in round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE RACE for finals spots is set to go down to the wire but three crunch clashes between top-eight hopefuls in round 19 will start to decide the eventual places.

Brisbane can take a huge step toward locking in a double chance when it hosts a Western Bulldogs outfit searching for a big scalp on Friday night, before the stakes rise again on Sunday with a pair of so-called "eight-pointers".

Collingwood will be out to bounce back from a rare defeat as it faces Fremantle, while Gold Coast can smash another hoodoo when it hits the road to take on Adelaide.

Here is what to look out for across round 19, as well as a tip for each match.

Essendon v Greater Western Sydney, Marvel Stadium

Thursday, July 17, 7.30pm AEST

Last time: Essendon 12.10 (82) d Greater Western Sydney 9.8 (62), R9 2024

What it means

Essendon (6-10) is going through an injury crisis that gets worse by the week and is now having a clear impact on its ability to compete after a dire defeat to the rebuilding Richmond. The Bombers might be crawling to the finish line after six losses on the trot but still have five matches against finals contenders to come starting with the in-form Giants.

GWS (11-6) is making a serious charge toward the top four spots after four consecutive victories bookended by wins over Brisbane and most recently Geelong. The Giants still have work to do to lock in a finals spot but are looking more and more ominous as they blow opposition teams away while scoring more than 100 points in each game across their winning streak.

Game shapers

Zach Merrett has been placed back at the coalface after a short stint spending time in other positions as the wounded Essendon looks to draw on all the experience and talent that it can find. The Bombers captain could hardly have done any more to lift his side over the Tigers with 31 disposals but the onball brigade thinning out through injury will need to step up again this week.

Jake Stringer has lived up to expectations since moving from Essendon to GWS ahead of this season as stunning goals and captivating cameos are mixed with soft tissue injuries and the occasional brain fade. In ominous signs for the Bombers, the 31-year-old delivered his best performance for the Giants last week with four goals in time to warm up for facing his former side.

Early tip: Greater Western Sydney by 22 points

Aaron Cadman and Jake Stringer celebrate a goal during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Geelong in round 18, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Brisbane v Western Bulldogs, the Gabba

Friday, July 18, 7.40pm AEST

Last time: Brisbane 18.10 (118) d Western Bulldogs 14.13 (97), R5 2025

What it means

Brisbane (12-1-4) is showing all the signs to having its season back on track after edging nearer to its top form while clinching three resounding wins on the trot. The Lions might still have room for improvement but will get a better idea of their form and standing on the run home with five matches still to come against finals contenders as well as the dangerous looking Swans.

The Western Bulldogs (10-7) are running out of time to prove they are genuine premiership contenders as the defeat to Adelaide means they have now lost seven of the eight matches they have played against sides now sitting above them. The Dogs have three more opportunities on the run home to claim a big scalp but will be just as concerned with needing to beat the Lions to stay in touch with the top eight.

Game shapers

Hugh McCluggage is widely regarded as one of the leading midfielders in the competition yet somehow, he still seems to miss out on all the recognition that he deserves. The 27-year-old is perhaps the most consistent contributor in the Lions' stacked midfield, and certainly one of their classiest, as he puts together another fine season ahead of reaching 200 matches.

Rhylee West took time to find his place at the Western Bulldogs but it is now hard to imagine their forward line without him setting the tone with his attack on opposition defenders as much as the goals. The son-of-a-gun has booted 50 majors since the start of last season while his tough tackling and desperation also helps lock the ball in the Dogs' forward half.

Early tip: Brisbane by 17 points

Hugh McCluggage and Lachie Neale celebrate Brisbane's win over Richmond in the 2020 qualifying final. Picture: AFL Photos

Hawthorn v Port Adelaide, UTAS Stadium

Saturday, July 19, 1.20pm AEST

Last time: Port Adelaide 18.13 (121) d Hawthorn 14.7 (91), R5 2025

What it means

Hawthorn (11-6) has fallen back into the pack of five sides on 11 victories for the season after having a four-match winning streak snapped on the road to Fremantle. The Hawks have a reasonable run home with three matches against sides already out of the finals race but cannot afford to slip up against the Power at a venue they have not lost at in their past nine trips.

Port Adelaide (8-9) was given a huge scare by West Coast before overrunning the bottom-placed side as it continues to show through the second half of the season that it is the best of the rest. The Power have had more difficulties matching the finals contenders though they have a strong record against the Hawks with wins in their past four matches including in round five this year.

Game shapers

Karl Amon might not be the most high-profile of the Hawks but he remains critical to their hopes of climbing into the top four spots whether playing on a wing or in defence. The former Power player is averaging a career-high 24 disposals and 5.8 rebounds as his reliable kicking out of the back half helps set up many of his side’s forward thrusts.

Joe Richards is far from the biggest name recruit that Port Adelaide has attracted in recent years but the former Collingwood forward has quickly taken on a critical role in attack. In his second season at the top level, the 25-year-old is becoming more and more influential as a link in the Power's midfield transitions as well as remaining dangerous near goal.

Early tip: Hawthorn by 23 points

Karl Amon in action during Hawthorn's clash with GWS in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney v North Melbourne, SCG

Saturday, July 19, 4.15pm AEST

Last time: Sydney 18.9 (117) d North Melbourne 8.4 (52), R4 2025

What it means

Sydney (8-9) is clinging to its finals dream after snatching a narrow victory from St Kilda to make it four wins from its past five matches and with three sides already on the slide still to come on the run home. But the Swans have no margin for error and cannot afford to slip even against the quickly fading Kangaroos that they have beaten in their past nine matches.

North Melbourne (4-1-12) has taken huge steps backwards in recent weeks with three defeats by an average of 57 points after two months of much more promising form. The Kangaroos only conceded 100 points or more once during an improved eight-match stretch but need to tighten up a defence that has conceded an average of 134 points in three heavy defeats before facing their nemesis the Swans.

Game shapers

Will Hayward has had a rollercoaster season as his form has at times matched Sydney’s struggles but he saved his best for a match-turning performance to help overrun St Kilda. The high-flying forward booted a pair of goals and took a crunch late mark deep in defence against the Saints last week but with the Swans still hit by injury will be out to add more of a spark in attack.

Dylan Stephens has taken time to cement a spot at the elite level across four seasons at Sydney and then one-and-a-bit with North Melbourne but is finally making his mark. The hard-running winger is enjoying the best run of form across his career as averages 17.5 disposals to add a glimmer of hope for the future even as the Kangaroos' season threatens to hit the skids.

Early tip: Sydney by 29 points

Will Hayward celebrates a goal for Sydney against St Kilda in R18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton v Melbourne, MCG

Saturday, July 19, 7.35pm AEST

Last time: Carlton 12.5 (77) d Melbourne 11.10 (76), R9 2024

What it means

Carlton (6-11) has little to play for with finals already well and truly out of reach but could still do with starting to fine-tune for next season and claim some wins against sides in a similar position. The Blues could hardly be more out of form but have proven in recent years that they can lift when facing the Demons after winning their past three meetings by a combined total of seven points.

Melbourne (6-11) snapped a five-match losing streak that had put its season to bed as it got a dose of revenge on a North Melbourne outfit that had humiliated it earlier in the year. The Demons might not have been facing much competition as they outclassed the wounded Roos and should be primed to do similar to the struggling Blues that they can now leapfrog to pull further away from the bottom four.

Game shapers

Marc Pittonet might not have expected to play week in, week out this year with teammate Tom De Koning on the rise but the experienced ruck continues to make the most of his opportunities even with his future uncertain. The 29-year-old is not a noted goalkicker but booted a memorable long bomb last week and will now be pivotal to the Blues' hopes as he comes up against Max Gawn.

Clayton Oliver might not be having the same influence on matches as he did when at the peak of his powers but that does not appear to be through a lack of trying as he is thrown into a variety of different roles for the resetting Demons. The 27-year-old is still averaging an impressive 25 disposals and 5.7 clearances while showing signs of returning to his best as he reaches 200 matches.

Early tip: Carlton by seven points

Clayton Oliver during Narrm's game against Brisbane in R10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

West Coast v Richmond, Optus Stadium

Saturday, July 19, 6.10pm AWST

Last time: Richmond 11.15 (81) d West Coast 11.13 (79), R9 2025

What it means

West Coast (1-16) is showing hints of improved form as it stays in games for longer and wins quarters against each side it has faced in recent weeks. The Eagles gave the Power a huge score for three terms last week but must have had this match circled on the calendar for much longer as one they need to win on their home deck.

Richmond (4-13) will be ecstatic to have broken a seven-matching losing streak with a win over an injury-ravaged Essendon even if the replay is unlikely to ever be shown on repeat. The Tigers have already surpassed what many expected from them this year with four victories in the bag but they can now seek to jump out of the bottom two while knowing it won't even affect their first-round draft hand.

Game shapers

Liam Baker would have known what he was stepping into when he left Richmond for West Coast but must find it difficult to watch on as his former side quickly steps up its rebuild with four wins already this year. The 27-year-old looms as critical to the Eagles also turning around their woes as he shoulders the load of a leader whether battling away in the midfield or helping out elsewhere.

Tim Taranto was the standout in a largely forgetful encounter as Richmond clinched its fourth win of the season against the injury-ravaged Essendon. The Tigers midfielder continues putting together an important and influential season as he averages 25.8 disposals, 5.4 clearances and five tackles as the leader of an emerging onball brigade.

Early tip: West Coast by four points

Liam Baker in action during West Coast's clash against Brisbane in round two, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Geelong v St Kilda, GMHBA Stadium

Sunday, July 20, 1.10pm AEST

Last time: St Kilda 15.8 (98) d Geelong 13.13 (91), R2 2025

What it means

Geelong (11-6) is widely expected to earn a double chance during a friendly run home with five matches to come against sides already out of finals contention and the sixth against Sydney. But the Cats still need to bounce back from a pair of defeats in the past three weeks as they come up against a Saints outfit that it has lost to in their most recent two meetings though both were away from home.

St Kilda (5-12) missed an opportunity to snap what is now a five-match losing streak as it went from being in a strong position against Sydney to giving up a string of late goals. The Saints have an easier stretch of games to come after their trip to Geelong but first need to navigate a venue where they have a horror record of losing 12 in a row by an average of 45 points.

Game shapers

Ollie Dempsey has quickly become much more than just an express-paced and tireless runner as he opens up spaces for the Cats and regularly bobs up alone in the forward half. The 22-year-old has already surpassed the 22 goals he booted when winning the Telstra AFL Rising Star Award last year while helping to improve his side's ball movement as he reaches 50 games.

Callum Wilkie might have been something of a late bloomer after joining the Saints through the 2019 Rookie Draft but he has more than made up for lost time as a mainstay since his debut. The 29-year-old is now the leader of his side's back half, a club champion and one of the top defenders in the game as he reaches 150 matches without a miss.

Early tip: Geelong by 27 points

Callum Wilkie in action during St Kilda's win over Melbourne in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood v Fremantle, MCG

Sunday, July 20, 3.15pm AEST

Last time: Collingwood 15.7 (97) d Fremantle 12.11 (83), R9 2025

What it means

Collingwood (14-3) put in its worst half of the season as it was goalless at the main break but then gave Gold Coast a huge scare as it surged home and snatched the lead before falling narrowly short of extending its eight-match winning streak. The Magpies' third defeat of the season will hardly comfort their main challengers especially while they still have a handy lead at the top of the ladder.

Fremantle (11-6) got straight back on the winners list after a defeat to Sydney cooled its red-hot streak as it outmuscled Hawthorn while laying more than 100 tackles. The Dockers are playing with a renewed enthusiasm and desperation as they take steps toward just a second finals campaign in 10 years but with little margin for error as they come up against the ladder leaders.

Game shapers

Josh Daicos gets more recognition as he adds more strings to his bow after spreading his talents from the forward line to the wing and more recently to the Magpies' back half. But the 26-year-old has rarely, if ever, had as much impact when running through the midfield as he did when gathering 16 disposals and two goals in the final term as the Pies chased down but fell short against the Suns.

Sam Switkowski might not be the biggest name to line up for the Dockers each week but he remains highly rated inside the four walls of the club and a versatile cog in the side. The 28-year-old has taken time to reach 100 matches while often being shifted around the field but hits the milestone in fine form after booting a career-high three goals in the win over the Hawks.

Early tip: Collingwood by 14 points

Adelaide v Gold Coast, Adelaide Oval

Sunday, July 20, 4.10pm ACST

Last time: Gold Coast 13.13 (91) d Adelaide 14.6 (90), R4 2025

What it means

Adelaide (12-5) sent another warning shot across the competition as it set up a commanding lead over the Western Bulldogs then kept them at arm's length for a third consecutive win that strengthens its hold on a top-four spot. The Crows can take a huge step toward earning a double chance with a win over a Suns outfit with much the same hopes but a dire record at this venue.

Gold Coast (11-5) continues to tick off its hoodoos as it edges toward a first finals campaign in club history and can even start eyeing a double chance after stunning Collingwood last week. The Suns can seek to put to bed another horror record this week after losing all 11 matches they have played at Adelaide Oval including six against the Crows.

Game shapers

Riley Thilthorpe is hardly the sort of player to fly under the radar as he stands at 201cm but he continues to send firm reminders that he is one of the top key forwards in the game. The 23-year-old has already booted a career-high 39 goals as he enjoys an uninterrupted run this season and becomes pivotal to the Crows' hopes of returning to finals with a stacked forward line.

Daniel Rioli has quickly repaid the investment that the Suns made in him during the Trade Period last year as he changes the way that the side sets up with the dash and dare a key to the way they play. The 28-year-old turned back the clock with a crucial goal in the win over the Magpies last week but is making his mark more in the back half as he reaches 200 matches across two clubs.

Early tip: Adelaide by eight points