Cyril Rioli and Gary Ablett jnr will run out for the All Stars and Victoria, respectively, in the exhibition match next month

Cyril Rioli with his Premiership and Norm Smith Medal after the Grand Final between Hawthorn and West Coast at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia on October 3, 2015. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN great Cyril Rioli is returning to the big stage as a headline act in this year's Legends Game.

Geelong superstar Gary Ablett jnr will also make an appearance in the revamped clash between Victoria and the All Stars on Thursday, August 28 at Marvel Stadium.

Rioli has become somewhat of a football recluse since his shock retirement in 2018 after 189 games with the Hawks.

The four-time premiership player was last spotted in the crowd during Gold Coast's clash against Hawthorn in Darwin during Sir Doug Nicholls Round earlier this season, but has been noticeably absent from several official events, including Hawthorn's celebration of the flag three-peat.

Rioli will represent the All Stars team alongside St Kilda legend Nick Riewoldt, who will captain the side, with Brownlow medallist Shane Crawford named as coach.

Tim Watson, Luke Hodge, Nick Riewoldt and Shane Crawford at the launch of the 2025 Four'N Twenty Legends Game for Prostate Cancer. Picture: Supplied

Two-time Brownlow winner Ablett jnr, who retired in 2020, will pull on the Big V alongside captain Luke Hodge, with Essendon hero Tim Watson to coach the team.

The match has been rebranded as the Four'N Twenty Legends Game for Prostate Cancer, and marks 30 years since football legend E.J. Whitten passed away from the disease.

The game will be played on the Thursday night between the end of the home and away season and the start of the finals series.