The Bombers will unveil a 13th debutant of the season when they host the Giants

Liam McMahon in action for Essendon in the VFL. Picture: Essendon FC

MATURE-AGE recruit Liam McMahon will make his debut for Essendon against Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium on Thursday night.

The 23-year-old was first drafted by Collingwood in 2020, but then starred for Carlton in the VFL, before landing an AFL lifeline via the last pick in the 2025 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft in May.

McMahon had been considered sooner by Brad Scott but now gets his chance against the Giants in a primetime fixture to help solve another injury headache inside 50.

Essendon will equal Fitzroy's record of 13 debutants set back in 1991 – not including the expansion teams – after Oskar Smartt made his debut against Richmond last Saturday night.

With Nate Caddy battling a groin injury, McMahon will now get a chance that has taken a long time to come to fruition.

McMahon trained with Carlton during the pre-season supplemental selection period last summer after being considered in the Rookie Draft, but the Blues opted to address other needs.

The 198cm key forward has kicked the second most goals in the VFL this year with 43 for the Bombers and Blues from 13 matches, behind former Gold Coast Sun Brodie McLaughlin.

McMahon will partner Archie May – another mid-season recruit – in attack, with the 20-year-old kicking six goals from his first four AFL appearances.