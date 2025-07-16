Get your tips in: Our experts help you find a winner. Picture: AFL Digital

LADDER leader Collingwood is expected to get the four points against Fremantle at the MCG - but the Dockers are still getting a bit of love from our experts.

The Magpies, coming off a last-gasp loss to Gold Coast last week, face off against the in-form Dockers who have won seven of their past eight matches, with three of our tipsters going all-in on Justin Longmuir's team to salute.

Former Hawthorn and Port Adelaide great Chad Wingard is going out on a limb in his chase of Michael Whiting, backing Carlton and Gold Coast.

MICHAEL WHITING

Greater Western Sydney - 60 points

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Sydney

Melbourne

West Coast

Geelong

Collingwood

Adelaide

Last week: 5

Total: 113

CHAD WINGARD

Greater Western Sydney - 36 points

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Sydney

Carlton

West Coast

Geelong

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Last week: 6

Total: 111

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Greater Western Sydney - 40 points

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Sydney

Melbourne

West Coast

Geelong

Collingwood

Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 109

JOSH GABELICH

Greater Western Sydney - 54 points

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Sydney

Melbourne

West Coast

Geelong

Fremantle

Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 109

SARAH OLLE

Greater Western Sydney - 46 points

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Sydney

Melbourne

West Coast

Geelong

Collingwood

Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 108

MATTHEW LLOYD

Greater Western Sydney - 38 points

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Sydney

Melbourne

West Coast

Geelong

Collingwood

Adelaide

Last week: 5

Total: 107

SARAH BLACK

Greater Western Sydney - 40 points

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Sydney

Melbourne

West Coast

Geelong

Collingwood

Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 106

DAMIAN BARRETT

Greater Western Sydney - 81 points

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Sydney

Carlton

West Coast

Geelong

Fremantle

Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 105

CALLUM TWOMEY

Greater Western Sydney - 65 points

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Sydney

Melbourne

Richmond

Geelong

Collingwood

Adelaide

Last week: 5

Total: 104

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Greater Western Sydney - 40 points

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Sydney

Melbourne

West Coast

Geelong

Fremantle

Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 102

GEMMA BASTIANI

Greater Western Sydney - 25 points

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Sydney

Melbourne

Richmond

Geelong

Collingwood

Adelaide

Last week: 4

Total: 101

NAT EDWARDS

Greater Western Sydney - 35 points

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Sydney

Melbourne

West Coast

Geelong

Collingwood

Adelaide

Last week: 5

Total: 101

TOTALS

Essendon 0-12 Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane 12-0 Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn 12-0 Port Adelaide

Sydney 12-0 North Melbourne

Carlton 2-10 Melbourne

West Coast 10-2 Richmond

Geelong 12-0 St Kilda

Collingwood 9-3 Fremantle

Adelaide 11-1 Gold Coast