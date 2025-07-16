LADDER leader Collingwood is expected to get the four points against Fremantle at the MCG - but the Dockers are still getting a bit of love from our experts.
The Magpies, coming off a last-gasp loss to Gold Coast last week, face off against the in-form Dockers who have won seven of their past eight matches, with three of our tipsters going all-in on Justin Longmuir's team to salute.
Former Hawthorn and Port Adelaide great Chad Wingard is going out on a limb in his chase of Michael Whiting, backing Carlton and Gold Coast.
MICHAEL WHITING
Greater Western Sydney - 60 points
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Sydney
Melbourne
West Coast
Geelong
Collingwood
Adelaide
Last week: 5
Total: 113
CHAD WINGARD
Greater Western Sydney - 36 points
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Sydney
Carlton
West Coast
Geelong
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Last week: 6
Total: 111
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Greater Western Sydney - 40 points
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Sydney
Melbourne
West Coast
Geelong
Collingwood
Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 109
JOSH GABELICH
Greater Western Sydney - 54 points
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Sydney
Melbourne
West Coast
Geelong
Fremantle
Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 109
SARAH OLLE
Greater Western Sydney - 46 points
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Sydney
Melbourne
West Coast
Geelong
Collingwood
Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 108
MATTHEW LLOYD
Greater Western Sydney - 38 points
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Sydney
Melbourne
West Coast
Geelong
Collingwood
Adelaide
Last week: 5
Total: 107
SARAH BLACK
Greater Western Sydney - 40 points
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Sydney
Melbourne
West Coast
Geelong
Collingwood
Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 106
DAMIAN BARRETT
Greater Western Sydney - 81 points
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Sydney
Carlton
West Coast
Geelong
Fremantle
Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 105
CALLUM TWOMEY
Greater Western Sydney - 65 points
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Sydney
Melbourne
Richmond
Geelong
Collingwood
Adelaide
Last week: 5
Total: 104
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Greater Western Sydney - 40 points
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Sydney
Melbourne
West Coast
Geelong
Fremantle
Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 102
GEMMA BASTIANI
Greater Western Sydney - 25 points
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Sydney
Melbourne
Richmond
Geelong
Collingwood
Adelaide
Last week: 4
Total: 101
NAT EDWARDS
Greater Western Sydney - 35 points
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Sydney
Melbourne
West Coast
Geelong
Collingwood
Adelaide
Last week: 5
Total: 101
TOTALS
Essendon 0-12 Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane 12-0 Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn 12-0 Port Adelaide
Sydney 12-0 North Melbourne
Carlton 2-10 Melbourne
West Coast 10-2 Richmond
Geelong 12-0 St Kilda
Collingwood 9-3 Fremantle
Adelaide 11-1 Gold Coast