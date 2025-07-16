The Magpies will be without half-back Dan Houston for the next two weeks

Dan Houston in action during Collingwood's clash against Gold Coast in round 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD recruit Dan Houston will miss the next fortnight due to an abdominal strain from last Friday night's loss to Gold Coast in Queensland.

The dual All-Australian has been ruled out of this Sunday's game against Fremantle and the round 20 clash against Richmond.

Veteran defender Jeremy Howe will also miss both games due to a groin strain.

The 34-year-old was subbed out of the loss at People First Stadium at half-time, before scans on Monday revealed an adductor strain.

Both Houston and Howe will aim to return against Brisbane on the first Saturday night of August.

Craig McRae will need to replenish his backline, although Billy Frampton won't be available this Sunday.

The West Australian has been ruled out again, but is expected to return from a calf strain next weekend.

Beau McCreery is pushing to face the Dockers on Sunday and is expected to return from a hamstring strain.

Norm Smith medallist Bobby Hill has returned to the club from personal leave and is back in full training.

After missing three games, Collingwood will build up Hill's training load before he is ready to return to playing.