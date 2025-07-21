Take a look back at the history of Marvel Stadium, in pictures

Wayne Jackson, the turf is laid at Docklands Stadium, Lance Franklin celebrates kicking his 100th goal in 2008. Pictures: AFL Photos

THIS YEAR, Marvel Stadium is celebrating its 25th birthday.

Since the start of the 2000 season, the venue at Docklands - which has gone through numerous guises over a quarter of a century - has hosted more than 1100 AFL games as well as plenty of other sporting and musical events.

To celebrate the venue's 25th anniversary, which will be marked during the Essendon v Western Bulldogs game on Friday night, we're taking a look back on the highs and lows of the stadium's history.

Today, we start with a look at the history of the venue in pictures, from its construction in the late 1990s, the controversy with the turf, its numerous name and ownership changes and much, much more.

Return this week as we count down the best games and top moments at the stadium as well as take a look at the leading players in the venue's history.

Learn More 01:35